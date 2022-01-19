18.01.2022 | original article
Interleukin 10 rs1800896 and interleukin 1B rs16944 polymorphisms and the risk of cervical cancer
- Zeitschrift:
- Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Wichtige Hinweise
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
Summary
Background
The purpose of this study was to evaluate the relationships between interleukin 10 (IL10) (rs1800896) and interleukin 1B (IL1B) (rs16944) genetic polymorphisms and the risk for cervical cancer in a cohort of women from Croatia.
Methods
A case–control study of 81 patients with cervical cancer and 80 age-matched healthy controls was performed. We collected peripheral blood samples, extracted deoxiribonucleic acid (DNA), and analyzed two single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) rs1800896 and rs16944 using TaqMan assays (Fa. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waltham, MA, USA) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR). We investigated a possible association between two cytokine genetic polymorphisms and the occurrence of cervical cancer.
Results
Our results showed no significant difference in the frequency of IL10 (rs1800896) and IL1B (rs16944) genotypes between the patients and the controls (χ2 test, P < 0.05).
Conclusion
In this study, no association was found between IL10 rs1800896 and IL1B rs16944 polymorphisms and cervical cancer development.