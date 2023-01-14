 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
nach oben

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

13.01.2023 | case report

Ovarian yolk sac tumor in a premenarchal girl

verfasst von: MD Antonio Ivan Miletić, MD, PhD med. sc., PhD hum. sc. Prof. Dubravko Habek, MD Filip Medić, MD Matija Prka, MD, PhD Sanja Berić Lerotić, MD, PhD Prof. Fabijan Knežević

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
share
TEILEN

Summary

Yolk sac tumors are highly malignant and commonly affect the ovaries, with a median age of occurrence of 23 years. We describe the case of an ovarian yolk sac tumor in a 12-year-old premenarchal girl suffering from Hashimoto’s thyroiditis and chronic spontaneous urticaria, which presented as a rapidly growing solid cystic formation in the hypogastrium with an extreme increase in alpha fetoprotein (52,778 mg/ml). After ultrasound and MRI imaging, fertility-sparing staging surgery was performed, and the diagnosis of an ovarian yolk sac tumor with positive malignant cells in ascites was confirmed. The specificity of this case is the tumor classification into stage IC3 according to the FIGO and stage III according to the Children’s Oncology Group criteria. The postoperative course was complicated by a pelvic abscess and a subcutaneous suture rejection reaction. Our case may incite further research on the relationship between autoimmunity and yolk sac tumors.
Literatur
1.
Dällenbach P, Bonnefoi H, Pelte M‑F, Vlastos G. Yolk sac tumours of the ovary: an update. Eur J Surg Oncol EJSO 2006;32:1063–75.
2.
Chen LH, Yip K‑C, Wu H‑J, Yong S‑B. Yolk Sac Tumor in an Eight-Year-Old Girl: A Case Report and Literature Review. Front Pediatr. 2019;7:169. CrossRef
3.
Shaikh F, Murray MJ, Amatruda JF, Coleman N, Nicholson JC, Hale JP, et al. Paediatric extracranial germ-cell tumours. Lancet Oncol. 2016;17:e149–62. CrossRef
4.
Park J‑Y, Kim D‑Y, Suh D‑S, Kim J‑H, Kim Y‑M, Kim Y‑T, et al. Analysis of outcomes and prognostic factors after fertility-sparing surgery in malignant ovarian germ cell tumors. Gynecol Oncol. 2017;145:513–8. CrossRef
5.
Guo Y‑L, Zhang Y‑L, Zhu J‑Q. Prognostic value of serum α‑fetoprotein in ovarian yolk sac tumors: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Mol Clin Oncol. 2015;3:125–32. CrossRef
6.
Prat J. FIGO’s staging classification for cancer of the ovary, fallopian tube, and peritoneum: abridged republication. J Gynecol Oncol. 2015;26:87. CrossRef
7.
Cushing B, Giller R, Cullen JW, Marina NM, Lauer SJ, Olson TA, et al. Randomized Comparison of Combination Chemotherapy With Etoposide, Bleomycin, and Either High-Dose or Standard-Dose Cisplatin in Children and Adolescents With High-Risk Malignant Germ Cell Tumors: A Pediatric Intergroup Study—Pediatric Oncology Group 9049 and Children’s Cancer Group 8882. J Clin Oncol. 2004;22:2691–700. CrossRef
8.
Sevelsted A, Stokholm J, Bønnelykke K, Bisgaard H. Cesarean Section and Chronic Immune Disorders. Pediatrics. 2015;135:e92–8. CrossRef
9.
Bracken SJ, Abraham S, MacLeod AS. Autoimmune Theories of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria. Front Immunol. 2019;10:627. CrossRef
10.
Lock AM, Gao R, Naot D, Coleman B, Cornish J, Musson DS. Induction of immune gene expression and inflammatory mediator release by commonly used surgical suture materials: an experimental in vitro study. Patient Saf Surg. 2017;11:16. CrossRef
11.
Chistiakov D, Turakulov R. CTLA‑4 and its role in autoimmune thyroid disease. J Mol Endocrinol. 2003;31:21–36. CrossRef
12.
Lobo J, Rodrigues Â, Guimarães R, Cantante M, Lopes P, Maurício J, et al. Detailed Characterization of Immune Cell Infiltrate and Expression of Immune Checkpoint Molecules PD-L1/CTLA‑4 and MMR Proteins in Testicular Germ Cell Tumors Disclose Novel Disease Biomarkers. Cancers. 2019;11:1535. CrossRef
13.
Hodroj K, Stevovic A, Attignon V, Ferraioli D, Meeus P, Croce S, et al. Molecular Characterization of Ovarian Yolk Sac Tumor (OYST). Cancers. 2021;13:220. CrossRef
14.
Fritz I, Wagner P, Olsson H. Improved survival in several cancers with use of H1-antihistamines desloratadine and loratadine. Transl Oncol. 2021;14:101029. CrossRef
Metadaten
Titel
Ovarian yolk sac tumor in a premenarchal girl
verfasst von
MD Antonio Ivan Miletić
MD, PhD med. sc., PhD hum. sc. Prof. Dubravko Habek
MD Filip Medić
MD Matija Prka
MD, PhD Sanja Berić Lerotić
MD, PhD Prof. Fabijan Knežević
Publikationsdatum
13.01.2023
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5341
Elektronische ISSN: 1563-258X
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10354-022-00996-1