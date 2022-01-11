 Skip to main content
10.01.2022 | original article

Life satisfaction and anxiety in women with urinary incontinence

Zeitschrift:
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Ivka Djaković, Hrvojka Soljačić Vraneš, Zdenko Kraljević, Sandra Nakić Radoš, Hrvoje Vraneš
Summary

Background

This study aimed to examine satisfaction with life in patients with urinary incontinence and patients who underwent an operative procedure due to urinary incontinence.

Methods

Women with a medical indication for surgery due to urinary incontinence problems but who had not yet had surgery (N = 110) and same-age women who had had a surgical procedure for urinary incontinence (N = 101) completed a set of questionnaires.

Results

The results showed that women with urinary incontinence had significantly higher life satisfaction than women who underwent the operation. Contrary to expectations, women with urinary incontinence problems reported equal levels of life satisfaction to a comparable sample of postmenopausal normative women. Higher levels of life satisfaction were related to higher education level, employment, higher perceived socioeconomic level, and urban place of living.

Conclusion

It is important for physicians to address the problem of urinary incontinence with their patients and to examine the present anxiety symptoms, given that they may affect their subjective wellbeing.

