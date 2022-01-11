Life satisfaction and anxiety in women with urinary incontinence

Summary

Background This study aimed to examine satisfaction with life in patients with urinary incontinence and patients who underwent an operative procedure due to urinary incontinence.

Methods Women with a medical indication for surgery due to urinary incontinence problems but who had not yet had surgery ( N = 110) and same-age women who had had a surgical procedure for urinary incontinence ( N = 101) completed a set of questionnaires.

Results The results showed that women with urinary incontinence had significantly higher life satisfaction than women who underwent the operation. Contrary to expectations, women with urinary incontinence problems reported equal levels of life satisfaction to a comparable sample of postmenopausal normative women. Higher levels of life satisfaction were related to higher education level, employment, higher perceived socioeconomic level, and urban place of living.