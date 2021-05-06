 Skip to main content
05.05.2021 | case report

Perimortem Caesarean section because of a live fetus: case report and literature review

Zeitschrift:
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
MD, phD candidate Anis Cerovac, Igor Hudić, Dženana Softić, Dubravko Habek
Summary

Background

Perimortem Caesarean section (PMCS) is a rare surgical procedure that is potentially lifesaving for mother and child.

Aim

To describes a live fetus 1 h after maternal cardiac arrest and a rare hospital surgical event, PMCS.

Case report

We report on a 22-year-old gravida 1 para 1 woman who had a convulsive loss of consciousness at 31 weeks’ gestation. A convulsive loss of consciousness was accompanied by profuse vomiting of gastric contents. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was initiated. Fetal heartbeats were recorded and the patient was referred to the Clinic for Gynecology and Obstetrics. Perimortem Caesarean section was performed. Neonatal cardiopulmonary resuscitation was initiated, but the infant was pronounced dead after 60 min of attempted resuscitation. Maternal cardiopulmonary resuscitation was without success and it was abandoned following discussion with family members.

Conclusion

A cooperative team approach is the key factor to producing a good perinatal outcome.

