Perimortem Caesarean section because of a live fetus: case report and literature review

Case report

We report on a 22-year-old gravida 1 para 1 woman who had a convulsive loss of consciousness at 31 weeks’ gestation. A convulsive loss of consciousness was accompanied by profuse vomiting of gastric contents. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was initiated. Fetal heartbeats were recorded and the patient was referred to the Clinic for Gynecology and Obstetrics. Perimortem Caesarean section was performed. Neonatal cardiopulmonary resuscitation was initiated, but the infant was pronounced dead after 60 min of attempted resuscitation. Maternal cardiopulmonary resuscitation was without success and it was abandoned following discussion with family members.