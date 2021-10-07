Focal increta placentomegaly of the posterior nonscarred uterine wall and posterior asynclitic presentation

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background Fetal malpresentations and malpositions are more common in placenta previa and uterine cavity abnormalities.

Aim To show successful management of focal increta placentomegaly and uterine preservation in primiparous woman.

Case report We describe posterior low-lying focal increta placentomegaly verified during cesarean section, which is a possible risk factor for persistent posterior asynclitism and consequent mechanical dystocia. In addition to antifibrinolytics and uterotonics, hemostatic compression sutures of the posterior uterine wall were performed with an applied intrauterine balloon, and thus the uterus was preserved in primiparous woman as a definitive therapy.