13.07.2020 | short review
San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2019: human epidermal growth factor receptor 2(HER2)-positive breast cancer and image-guided biopsy to detect pathologic complete response (pCR)
- Zeitschrift:
- memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Summary
At the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, new data on the management of heavily pretreated human epidermal growth factor receptor 2(HER2)-positive metastatic breast cancer were discussed. The phase 3 HER2CLIMB and the phase 2 DESTINY-Breast01 trials investigating tucatinib and trastuzumab deruxtecan, respectively, have met their primary endpoints.
In an early disease setting, four studies investigated whether image-guided biopsies could identify patients with a pathologic complete response (pCR) to neoadjuvant chemotherapy, thus allowing safe omission of surgery. As residual disease was missed in a significant number of cases, these trials could not confirm data from smaller previous studies.