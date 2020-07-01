30.06.2020 | case report
Four lines of immunochemotherapy combinations in a young patient with an aggressive metastatic colorectal cancer
- Zeitschrift:
- memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Wichtige Hinweise
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
Summary
We report on a 42-year-old woman with colorectal cancer of the sigmoid colon with synchronous pulmonary metastases being treated since June of 2016. With a poorly differentiated, KRAS, NRAS and BRAF wildtype cancer and an advanced stage of the disease we look back to almost four years of treatment and a sequence consisting of four lines of polychemotherapy. Dynamic treatment without achieving relevant treatment-free periods resulted in a satisfying quality of life and prolonged overall survival. Exceptional cases in young and very fit patients support the benefit of a more aggressive treatment strategy.