 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

30.06.2020 | case report

Four lines of immunochemotherapy combinations in a young patient with an aggressive metastatic colorectal cancer

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
Frédéric H. Witte, Wolfgang Hilbe, Ercan Müldür
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

We report on a 42-year-old woman with colorectal cancer of the sigmoid colon with synchronous pulmonary metastases being treated since June of 2016. With a poorly differentiated, KRAS, NRAS and BRAF wildtype cancer and an advanced stage of the disease we look back to almost four years of treatment and a sequence consisting of four lines of polychemotherapy. Dynamic treatment without achieving relevant treatment-free periods resulted in a satisfying quality of life and prolonged overall survival. Exceptional cases in young and very fit patients support the benefit of a more aggressive treatment strategy.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.849.0