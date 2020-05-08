 Skip to main content
07.05.2020 | short review Open Access

Treatment options in early triple-negative breast cancer

Update from the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2019

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
Christoph Suppan, Marija Balic
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

With a main focus on the early stage triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), new data on immunotherapy in combination with chemotherapy, the role of capecitabine, the potential of circulating tumor DNA as a predictive tool in the postneoadjuvant setting and new treatment approaches were presented and discussed at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) 2019.

