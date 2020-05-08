07.05.2020 | short review Open Access
Treatment options in early triple-negative breast cancer
Update from the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2019
- Zeitschrift:
- memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Wichtige Hinweise
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
Summary
With a main focus on the early stage triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), new data on immunotherapy in combination with chemotherapy, the role of capecitabine, the potential of circulating tumor DNA as a predictive tool in the postneoadjuvant setting and new treatment approaches were presented and discussed at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) 2019.