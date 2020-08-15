 Skip to main content
14.08.2020 | short review Open Access

The future of combination therapies in advanced melanoma

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autor:
Christoph Hoeller
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

The combination of Cytotoxic T-Lymphozyte Antigen-4 (CTLA‑4) and Programmed death-1 (PD‑1) antibodies and the combination of BRAF and MEK inhibitors are the current clinical standards for combination immune and targeted therapy for melanoma, respectively. The success of these therapies has stimulated research into novel drug combinations for melanoma, of which a large majority are based on combination with PD‑1 or PD-Ligand 1 (PD-L1) blocking drugs. Thus, the aim is to provide an overview of the most important combination strategies in late stage clinical development and an outlook on drug combinations in early development that might enter larger clinical trials within the next few years.

