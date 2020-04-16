Summary

The therapeutic landscape of advanced and metastatic melanoma has changed dramatically in the last ten years. Targeted therapies as well as checkpoint inhibitors and oncolytic viruses have launched a broad revolution within this field. First presented at ASCO 2011, changes in melanoma treatment giving “light at the end of the tunnel” have also changed the treatment of many other tumor entities. So oncologists all over the world can offer their patients these treatment options with higher efficacy than we ever had. But despite all optimism we are still losing about half of our patients with metastatic melanoma along the way. In this short review the therapeutic landscape of advanced melanoma is described.