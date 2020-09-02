 Skip to main content
01.09.2020 | short review Open Access

San Antonio 2019: interesting topics for daily clinical practice in breast cancer

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autor:
MD Arik Galid
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Summary

The San Antonio Breast Cancer Summit is one of the most important meetings worldwide for physicians who treat breast cancer. As traveling there is always somewhat of an adventure due to the distance and the time of the year (winter) and access is not easy for all physicians, the goal of this article is to provide an overview of the presentations dealing with hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer, capecitabine, prevention, and hormone replacement therapy. Data and results should positively influence daily practice.

