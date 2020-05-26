Comparison of outcomes of two non-BCNU-containing conditioning regimens used in autologous stem cell transplantation for relapsed/refractory lymphoma

A comparison was performed of outcomes of two non-BCNU-containing conditioning regimens used in autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) for lymphoma due to the lack of superiority of any regimen over others in the setting of the global BCNU shortage.

Results

There was insignificant difference between the two regimens regarding engraftment timings, hospitalization durations and toxicities. However, LEAM was associated with a lower post-ASCT disease progression rate than CCVP-16 in the whole cohort and in the Hodgkin lymphoma subgroup. Overall survival did not differ between the two regimens in the whole cohort and in Hodgkin lymphoma and diffuse large B cell lymphoma subgroups. In contrast, progression free survival was superior with LEAM in comparison to CCVP-16 in the whole cohort and in the Hodgkin lymphoma subgroup.