Comparison of outcomes of two non-BCNU-containing conditioning regimens used in autologous stem cell transplantation for relapsed/refractory lymphoma
- Zeitschrift:
- memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Authors’ contributions
All authors contributed to the study conception and design. Material preparation and data collection were performed by Amro El-Ghammaz and Afaf Afaf Abdel-Aziz Abdel-Ghaffar. Data analysis was performed by Amro El-Ghammaz and Maha El-Zimaity. The first draft of the manuscript was written by Amro El-Ghammaz and Maha El-Zimaity and all authors commented on previous versions of the manuscript. All authors read and approved the final manuscript.
Summary
Background
A comparison was performed of outcomes of two non-BCNU-containing conditioning regimens used in autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) for lymphoma due to the lack of superiority of any regimen over others in the setting of the global BCNU shortage.
Methods
CCVP-16 and LEAM conditioning regimens were compared in 55 relapsed/refractory lymphoma patients regarding engraftment timing, hospitalization duration, toxicity profile, disease progression and survival.
Results
There was insignificant difference between the two regimens regarding engraftment timings, hospitalization durations and toxicities. However, LEAM was associated with a lower post-ASCT disease progression rate than CCVP-16 in the whole cohort and in the Hodgkin lymphoma subgroup. Overall survival did not differ between the two regimens in the whole cohort and in Hodgkin lymphoma and diffuse large B cell lymphoma subgroups. In contrast, progression free survival was superior with LEAM in comparison to CCVP-16 in the whole cohort and in the Hodgkin lymphoma subgroup.
Conclusion
LEAM is more effective than CCVP-16 in ASCT for lymphoma, especially Hodgkin lymphoma, and has a comparable toxicity profile.