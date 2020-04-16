 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

15.04.2020 | short review Open Access

Neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy in rectal cancer

Are there new drug combinations on the horizon?

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
MD, PhD Christoph Reinhold Arnold, MD Julian Mangesius, MD Robert Jäger, MD Ute Ganswindt
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy is a well-established standard treatment for locally advanced rectal cancer and has led to a remarkable improvement in local control. However, distant recurrences still pose a notable threat and local failure, albeit increasingly rare, can lead to unfavorable clinical situations. In this short review, we discuss three promising new strategies to improve rectal cancer treatment: total neoadjuvant therapy, short course radiotherapy, and immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.726.0