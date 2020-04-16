Neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy in rectal cancer

Summary

Neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy is a well-established standard treatment for locally advanced rectal cancer and has led to a remarkable improvement in local control. However, distant recurrences still pose a notable threat and local failure, albeit increasingly rare, can lead to unfavorable clinical situations. In this short review, we discuss three promising new strategies to improve rectal cancer treatment: total neoadjuvant therapy, short course radiotherapy, and immune checkpoint inhibitors.