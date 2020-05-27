 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

26.05.2020 | original report

Rectal cancer among younger Egyptian patients—clinico-pathological features and oncologic outcomes: A single institution experience

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
Amir M. Zaid, MD Engy M. Aboelnaga, Amal Halim, Mohamed Abdelkhalek, Saleh S. Elbalka, Mohamed Zuhdy, Ahmed M. Fareed, Eman M. Ibrahim, Hosam Halim, Islam H. Metwally
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Our younger rectal carcinoma cases had poorer pathologic criteria but the therapy was the crucial factor affecting their survival. Full course of radiotherapy was crucial for better OS of the younger group (P = 0.014), while chemotherapy was crucial for better DFS/PFS in both the young and old age groups (P = 0.00).

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.789.0