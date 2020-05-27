26.05.2020 | original report
Rectal cancer among younger Egyptian patients—clinico-pathological features and oncologic outcomes: A single institution experience
Summary
Our younger rectal carcinoma cases had poorer pathologic criteria but the therapy was the crucial factor affecting their survival. Full course of radiotherapy was crucial for better OS of the younger group (P = 0.014), while chemotherapy was crucial for better DFS/PFS in both the young and old age groups (P = 0.00).