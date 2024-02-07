Prostate cancer special—part 2

Excerpt

I am delighted to present four articles that delve into the forefront of advancements and challenges in prostate cancer management, bringing attention to pivotal developments in the field. Drs. Reiter and Hassler [] illuminate the evolving landscape of genetic testing’s role in prostate cancer, emphasizing its significance in guiding treatment decisions and informing preventive strategies for immediate relatives. While guidelines exist, a lack of consensus persists on who should undergo testing, especially among earlier-stage patients lacking a strong familial prostate cancer history. This remains a critical research area with emerging targeted therapies reshaping early lines of intervention. The coming years promise a wealth of evidence guiding cost-effective genetic testing and treatment strategies. …