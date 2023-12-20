(Neo)adjuvant approaches: pavement on the road to cure—breast cancer

During the past few decades, major advances have been achieved in the treatment of early breast cancer (BC). The role of neoadjuvant and “post-neoadjuvant” strategies is gaining increasing relevance. The main types of BC, i.e., hormone receptor-positive (HR+), HER2-positive (HER2+), and triple-negative (TN) types, require different treatment approaches.

In the KEYNOTE 756 trial, which was presented at ESMO 2023, adding pembrolizumab to neoadjuvant chemotherapy for patients with high-risk HR+, HER2− BC led to a significant increase in pathological complete response (pCR; []). However, long-term follow-up data are needed in this population.

For high-risk patients harboring a germlineormutation, olaparib given for 1 year beyond antihormonal treatment should be given. The OlympiAD trial randomized patients with HR+ BC and at least four positive lymph nodes or a CPS + EG score ≥ 3 after neoadjuvant chemotherapy []. Olaparib improved the 3‑year DFS for 7.1% and the 4‑year overall survival (OS) from 86.4 to 89.9% [].

In adjuvant-treatment patients with four or more positive lymph nodes or one–three positive nodes and G3 or tumor size ≥ 5 cm, the CDK4/6 inhibitor abemaciclib in addition to standard antihormonal treatment should be given for 2 years. In the MonarchE trial, the 4‑year invasive disease-free survival (iDFS) was increased from 79.4 to 85.5% (hazard ratio: 0.664;< 0.0001) []. Also, ribociclib, another CDK4/6 inhibitor was tested in the adjuvant setting for lower-risk patients. In the NATALEE trial, ribociclib showed promising results with an increase in 3‑year iDFS from 87.1 to 90.4% in the first interim analysis []. Patients with stage II–III BC and, moreover, patients with node-negative disease were included in this trial.

In HR+ BC, neoadjuvant or adjuvant chemotherapy is given depending on several clinical risk factors, such as tumor size, positive lymph nodes, proliferation index, hormonal status, and age. In adjuvant settings, these risk factors play an important role for decision-making regarding whether chemotherapy should be administered or not. Gene signatures such as Oncotype DX, MammaPrint, or PAM50 can be used in situations with unclear benefit [].

Triple-negative breast cancer

7 ]. The main aim of neoadjuvant treatment is to reach a pCR. Cortazar et al. showed that patients with pCR, especially with TNBC, had the best event-free survival and overall survival [].

Anzeige

8 ]. A significant improvement in pCR was reached (51.2 to 64.8%, p < 0.001). The event-free survival after 3 years was 84.5% in the pembrolizumab arm versus 76.8% in the placebo arm [ 9 ]. The highest benefit seemed to be in patients with residual cancer burden (RCB) II with a hazard ratio of 0.52 (0.32–0.82; [ 10 ]). The benefit of continuation of pembrolizumab in patients with pCR after neoadjuvant combination treatment is unknown. In the GEPAR Nuevo Trial, durvalumab was used as ICI combination. Despite the fact that no significant improvement in pCR was shown, all patients had a benefit from adding durvalumab independently from reaching a pCR [ 11 ]. In stage I TNBC, chemotherapy combination without ICI remains the standard of care. These patients were excluded from the KEYNOTE 522 trial. In stage II and stage III TNBC, combination treatment of chemotherapy with the immune checkpoint-inhibitor (ICI) pembrolizumab should be given []. A significant improvement in pCR was reached (51.2 to 64.8%,< 0.001). The event-free survival after 3 years was 84.5% in the pembrolizumab arm versus 76.8% in the placebo arm []. The highest benefit seemed to be in patients with residual cancer burden (RCB) II with a hazard ratio of 0.52 (0.32–0.82; []). The benefit of continuation of pembrolizumab in patients with pCR after neoadjuvant combination treatment is unknown. In the GEPAR Nuevo Trial, durvalumab was used as ICI combination. Despite the fact that no significant improvement in pCR was shown, all patients had a benefit from adding durvalumab independently from reaching a pCR []. In stage I TNBC, chemotherapy combination without ICI remains the standard of care. These patients were excluded from the KEYNOTE 522 trial.

12 ]. Patients without pCR after neoadjuvant treatment benefit from adjuvant treatment. Currently, there seem to be some possibilities. In the CREATE X trial, capecitabine was given for six up to eight cycles and showed an improvement in DFS from 56.1 to 69.8% after 5 years and an OS benefit of 8.3% was reached [].

In TNBC patients with germline BRCA 1 or BRCA 2 mutation, adjuvant treatment with olaparib should be given. In the OlympiA trial, TNBC patients with residual disease after neoadjuvant chemotherapy and patients receiving adjuvant chemotherapy with positive lymph nodes or tumor size of at least 2 cm were included.

Currently, the optimal post-neoadjuvant approach in patients with residual disease remains unclear. In principle, options consist of pembrolizumab continuation, single-agent capecitabine or olaparib, or off-label combinations.

13 ]. The ongoing SASCIA trial, randomizing sacituzumab-govitecan versus standard of care in patients with residual disease in TNBC and in HR+ BC with a CPS + EG score ≥ 2, might provide another treatment option. In the ASCENT 05 trial, the combination of sacituzumab-govitecan and pembrolizumab in TNBC patients with residual disease is studied [].