Cellular and humoral responses to fourth SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in a real-life cohort of patients with cancer

Methods

To analyze specific cellular immunity after fourth immunization, SARS-CoV-2-specific CD4/CD8T‑cell responses were prospectively measured in seven patients with histologically confirmed neoplastic disease before and after the fourth vaccination against the SARS-CoV‑2 spike protein (S) and the receptor binding domain (RBD). Moreover, IgG against S and RBD of Omicron (BA.4) and the SARS-CoV‑2 wild-type (Wuhan-Hu-1), respectively, were assessed. An increase of antigen-specific proliferated cells and antibody levels of > 1.1-fold compared to baseline was defined as a vaccination response. This threshold was determined using the median fold change of antibody levels after 22 days in a patient cohort that did not receive the fourth vaccine dose. Assays were performed as described previously []. This study was approved by the ethics committee of the Medical University of Vienna (vote 1427/2022) and performed according to the Declaration of Helsinki and its amendments. Informed consent was obtained for all individuals included in the study. Descriptive statistical analysis was performed using GraphPad Prism, Version 9.4.1 (San Diego, CA, USA).