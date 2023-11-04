Genetic testing and management of prostate cancer patients with pathogenic germline variants

BRCA1/2

Philadelphia prostate cancer consensus conference 2019 [ 15 ] Recommended: Metastatic PCa Men with first-degree relatives or two or more male relatives with either: PCa diagnosis at age < 60 years PCa-related death Metastatic PCa Consider: Advanced stage of disease (≥ T3a) Intraductal/ductal pathology PCa with Gleason pattern ≥ 8 ≥ 2 cancers in HBOC or Lynch syndrome in any relatives within one family trait Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry NCCN prostate cancer guidelines [ 12 ] Recommended: Metastatic PCa Regional, node-positive PCa High-risk or very high-risk localized PCa Personal history of breast cancer ≥ 1 first-, second-, or third-degree relative with breast, endometrial or colorectal at age ≤ 50 years or male breast, ovarian, exocrine pancreatic cancer or advanced PCa at any age ≥ 1 first-degree relative with PCA diagnosis at age ≤ 60 years ≥ 2 first-, second- or third-degree relatives with breast or PCa at any age ≥ 3 first- or second-degree relatives with Lynch syndrome-related cancer Known FH or familial PGVs Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry Consider: Intermediate-risk PCa with intraductal/cribriform pathology Personal history of exocrine pancreatic, colorectal, gastric, melanoma, upper tract urothelial, glioblastoma, biliary tract or small intestinal cancer EAU guidelines on prostate cancer [ 14 ] Weak strength rating: Metastatic PCa High-risk PCa with FH of PCa at age < 60 Any PCa with multiple family members < 60 years or FH with PCa-related death FH of high-risk PGVs FH of multiple cancers within one family trait AUA guidelines on localized and advanced prostate cancer [ 16 ] Recommended: Metastatic PCa Consider: Adverse tumor characteristics Strong personal history of associated cancers Strong FH of PCa Strong FH of associated cancers Known PGVs Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry

Currently, there are several guidelines regarding which PCa patients should receive genetic testing for hereditary cancer syndromes (Table). The testing criteria encompass personal cancer history, cancer features and pathology, family history, and precision therapy indications []. All guidelines recommend germline testing of men with metastatic PCa, as the prevalence of PGVs in this population is over 10% []. In addition, guidelines state that a family history of PCa or the presence of two or more cancers within the HBOC or LS spectrum in relatives on the same family side should trigger genetic testing. Furthermore, some guidelines state that patients with high-risk (T3a or ISUP 4 or PSA > 20 ng/ml) or very-high risk (T3b-T4 or primary Gleason pattern 5 or > 4 cores with ISUP 4 or 5) localized PCa, presence of intraductal, ductal or cribriform histology, an Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry, or a diagnosis of PCa < 60 years can be offered genetic testing []. There is no consensus set of genes that must be included in PCa germline testing assays, but in general, multiple genes that may be relevant to optimize targeted therapy approaches or account for the patient’s cancer and family history are analyzed. Typical panels always includebut vary in coverage regarding other homologous DNA repair or DNA mismatch genes, which should be considered when ordering these tests []. It is important to note that patients undergoing germline testing need pretest and posttest genetic counseling on potential test results and their impact on further management, and conducting genetic tests and counseling is often regulated by national laws [].