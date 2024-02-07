Skip to main content
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology 1/2024

01.02.2024 | editorial

“Navigating the evolving landscape of cancer treatment: a triad of progress”

verfasst von: Ass. Prof. PD. Dr. Andreas Pircher, PhD

Excerpt

In recent years, the treatment paradigms for locally advanced rectal cancer, early breast cancer, and early-stage non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) have undergone significant transformations. The traditional approaches, although effective, faced challenges such as tumor recurrence and quality-of-life issues. Now, a nuanced understanding of the unique characteristics of each cancer has paved the way for personalized interventions. …
