Metastasis-directed therapy: new standard or too early to change paradigm?

The efficacy of MDT in enhancing local control is supported across the results of all referenced clinical trials. These trials also highlight the favorable tolerability and feasibility of MDT. However, a crucial consideration is that MDT primarily serves to postpone disease progression, rather than halt it entirely, thereby helping to delay the need for systemic treatment. Furthermore, the positive response rates to MDT observed might also support the hypothesis of tumor cell seeding by the metastases themselves rather than from the primary tumor, suggesting a potential mechanism behind the efficacy of localized treatments in oligometastatic settings []. While these outcomes are indeed promising, the limitations inherent to the studies without evidence on long-term oncologic outcome improvements (OS, CSS, or any other improved surrogate endpoint). Given that patients with oligorecurrent PC typically exhibit long median OS rates under systemic treatment [], the emphasis on quality of life and potential treatment side effects becomes increasingly significant. Consequently, even if MDT does not markedly enhance OS, it could still play a role in the PC treatment landscape. This is due to its ability to delay systemic treatment, potentially mitigating the side effects associated with it and resulting in extended periods of high-quality life. On the other hand, MDT could also be used for therapy intensification. At present, the body of evidence primarily comprises phase 2 trials with relatively small sample sizes. Discrepancies in endpoints and definitions across studies further confound the interpretation of outcomes. Furthermore, the use of varied imaging modalities for diagnosis could potentially skew these outcomes, given that patients diagnosed via conventional imaging may be “under”-staged compared to those diagnosed using PSMA-PET [].

p

In this brief review, we did not include studies examining MDT in conjunction with systemic treatment, or those conducted in alternative contexts such as primary synchronous OPC. However, recent findings from a phase 2 RCT suggest MDT + ADT may surpass ADT alone in oligometastatic prostate cancer patients with five or fewer metastases, particularly in terms of median PFS (not reached vs. 16 months, HR: 0.25,< 0.001; []). This underscores that the applicability of MDT may not be confined solely to oligorecurrent PC, and combination therapies could offer enhanced efficacy. Although MDT has shown the capability of delaying systemic treatment, antiandrogenic combination therapy remains the standard of care in the oligometastatic setting []. Considering the side effects and the lifelong administration of this therapy, it could be argued that combining MDT with ADT, which might increase efficacy, would potentially allow for a pause in antiandrogenic therapy in cases of good and stable PSA response. However, further prospective studies are needed to clarify this question, and the definitive role of MDT in systemic PCa treatment requires robust evidence from large-scale phase 3 RCTs (the currently registered phase 3 trials are presented in Table). As per current guidelines [], the application of MDT should be limited to the context of clinical trials until such evidence becomes available. Nevertheless, in clinical practice, MDT is widely used in different forms []. This is largely due to the rising use of PSMA PET, which uncovers a previously unidentified stage of disease—PSMA PET-avid lesions undetectable with conventional imaging—a scenario that current guidelines do not specifically address. In this context, clinicians frequently resort to MDT as a means to impact disease progression and delay the onset of ADT-related toxicities, with a minimal risk of severe AEs. The ESTRO-ACROP consensus statement [], despite its low level of evidence, provides valuable guidance for clinical decision-making in determining the appropriate setting and site for MDT application.