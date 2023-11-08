Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Leben
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin Apotheke
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

07.11.2023 | case report

Renal crystal-storing histiocytosis successfully treated with bortezomib-based regimen

verfasst von: Dr. Poornima Tadkal, Dr. Siddini Vishwanath, Dr. Vankalakunti Mahesha, Dr. Kishore Babu, Dr. Mallikarjun Kalashetty

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Crystal-storing histiocytosis (CSH) represents a rare disease seen in patients with monoclonal gammopathy of unknown significance, multiple myeloma, lymphoplasmocytic lymphoma, and other hematological disorders. In the kidneys, it commonly involves the interstitium but can also involve the glomeruli or the vasculature. Herein we present a case of CSH involving the renal interstitium in a patient who presented with rapidly progressing renal failure. He was treated with cyclophosphamide, dexamethasone and bortezomib-based chemotherapy and afterwards his renal function improved back to baseline. CSH is a rare monoclonal gammopathy affecting the kidneys. The underlying clonal cell type of the aberrant monoclonal protein can be identified, which might help in optimizing the treatment strategy and further patient management.
Literatur
1.
Dogan S, Barnes L, Cruz-Vetrano WP. Crystal-storing histiocytosis: report of a case, review of the literature (80 cases) and a proposed classification. Head Neck Pathol. 2012;6(1):111–20. Mar. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
2.
Rossi G, De Rosa N, Cavazza A, Mengoli MC, Casa DG, Nannini N, Colby TV. Localized pleuropulmonary crystal-storing histiocytosis: 5 cases of a rare histiocytic disorder with variable clinicoradiologic features. Am J Surg Pathol. 2013;1;37(6):906–12. Jun. CrossRefPubMed
3.
Merlini G, Stone MJ. Dangerous small B‑cell clones. Blood. 2006 Oct 15;108(8):2520–30.
4.
Jain A, Haynes R, Kothari J, Khera A, Soares M, Ramasamy K. Pathophysiology and management of monoclonal gammopathy of renal significance. Blood Adv. 2019;13;3(15):2409–23. Aug. CrossRef
5.
Leung N, Bridoux F, Batuman V, Chaidos A, Cockwell P, D’Agati VD, Dispenzieri A, Fervenza FC, Fermand JP, Gibbs S, Gillmore JD. The evaluation of monoclonal gammopathy of renal significance: a consensus report of the International Kidney and Monoclonal Gammopathy Research Group. Nat Rev Nephrol. 2019;15(1):45–59. Jan. CrossRefPubMed
6.
Leung N, Bridoux F, Hutchison CA, Nasr SH, Cockwell P, Fermand JP, Dispenzieri A, Song KW, Kyle RA. Monoclonal gammopathy of renal significance: when MGUS is no longer undetermined or insignificant. Blood J Am Soc Hematol. 2012;22;120(22):4292–5. Nov.
7.
Ciocchini M, Arbelbide J, Musso CG. Monoclonal gammopathy of renal significance (MGRS): the characteristics and significance of a new meta-entity. Int Urol Nephrol. 2017;49(12):2171–5. Dec. CrossRefPubMed
8.
Bridoux F, Leung N, Hutchison CA, Touchard G, Sethi S, Fermand JP, Picken MM, Herrera GA, Kastritis E, Merlini G, Roussel M. Diagnosis of monoclonal gammopathy of renal significance. Kidney Int. 2015;1;87(4):698–711. Apr. CrossRefPubMed
9.
Jones D, Bhatia VK, Krausz T, Pinkus GS. Crystal storing histiocytosis: a disorder occurring in plasmacytictumors expressing immunoglobulin kappa light chain. Hum Pathol. 1999;1;30(12):1441–8. Dec. CrossRef
10.
Fang H, Chiu A, Reichard KK. Crystal-storing histiocytosis in bone marrow: a clinicopathologic study of eight cases and review of the literature. Am J Clin Pathol. 2018;29;149(2):148–63. Jan. CrossRef
11.
Gupta RK, Rosenberg AZ, Bagnasco SM, Arend LJ. Renal crystal-storing histiocytosis involving glomeruli—a comprehensive clinicopathologic analysis. Ann Diagn Pathol. 2019;1(43):151403. CrossRef
12.
Jain A, Prasad P, Chaudhry S, Gupta DK, Saluja S. Response of multifocal acquired demyelinating sensorimotor neuropathy associated with atypical chronic lymphocytic leukemia to rituximab therapy. Blood Res. 2020;30;55(2):117. Jun. CrossRef
13.
Schaefer HE. Gammopathy-related crystal-storing histiocytosis, pseudo- and pseudo-pseudo-Gaucher cells: critical commentary and mini-review. Pathol Pract. 1996;1;192(11):1152–62. Jan. CrossRef
14.
Padmalatha C, Warner TF, Hafez GR. Pseudo-Gaucher cell in IgMkplasmacytoid lymphoma. Am J Surg Pathol. 1981;1;5(5):501–5. Jul. CrossRef
15.
Galeano-Valle F, Díaz-Crespo FJ, Melero-Martín R, Apaza-Chávez JE, Del-Toro-Cervera J, Demelo-Rodríguez P. Massive generalized crystal-storing histiocytosis associated with extracellular crystalline nephropathy: clinical, immunohistochemical, and ultrastructural studies of a unique disorder and review of the literature. CEN Case Rep. 2019;8(3):166–72. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
16.
Shah S, Sethi S, Arend L, Geetha D. Crystal-storing histiocytosis. Kidney Int. 2016;1;89(2):507. Feb. CrossRef
17.
Wolfe CM, Green WH, Hatfield HK, Shakar TJ, Baniahmad O, Cognetta AB. Multiple secondary cutaneous tumours following electron beam radiotherapy for cutaneous malignancies of the scalp. Australas J Dermatology. 2012;53(3):233–8. Aug. CrossRef
18.
Herlitz LC, D’Agati VD, Markowitz GS. Crystalline nephropathies. Arch Pathol Lab Med. 2012;136(7):713–20. CrossRefPubMed
19.
Kanagal-Shamanna R, Xu-Monette ZY, Miranda RN, Dogan A, Zou D, Luthra R, Weber DM, O’Malley DP, Jorgensen JL, Khoury JD, Bueso-Ramos CE. Crystal-storing histiocytosis: a clinicopathological study of 13 cases. Histopathology. 2016;68(4):482–91. Mar. CrossRefPubMed
20.
El Hamel C, Thierry A, Trouillas P, Bridoux F, Carrion C, Quellard N, Goujon JM, Aldigier JC, Gombert JM, Cogné M, Touchard G. Crystal-storing histiocytosis with renal Fanconi syndrome: pathological and molecular characteristics compared with classical myeloma-associated Fanconi syndrome. Nephrology Dialysis Transplantation. 2010 Sep 1;25(9):2982–90.
21.
Wu CK, Yang AH, Lai HC, Lin BS. Combined proximal tubulopathy, crystal-storing histiocytosis, and cast nephropathy in a patient with light chain multiple myeloma. Bmc Nephrol. 2017;18(1):1–6. Dec. CrossRef
22.
Sethi S, Rajkumar SV. Nov 1. Monoclon Gammopathy-associated Proliferative Glomerulonephritisinmayo Clin Proc. 2013;88(11):1284–93. Elsevier.
23.
Zand L, Rajkumar SV, Leung N, Sethi S, El Ters M, Fervenza FC. Safety and efficacy of daratumumab in patients with proliferative GN with monoclonal immunoglobulin deposits.Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. 2021 May 3;32(5):1163–73.
Metadaten
Titel
Renal crystal-storing histiocytosis successfully treated with bortezomib-based regimen
verfasst von
Dr. Poornima Tadkal
Dr. Siddini Vishwanath
Dr. Vankalakunti Mahesha
Dr. Kishore Babu
Dr. Mallikarjun Kalashetty
Publikationsdatum
07.11.2023
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-023-00922-0