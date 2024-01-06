Skip to main content
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

05.01.2024 | short review

Molecular typing—new targets and therapy options for upper GI carcinomas with a focus on adenocarcinomas of the esophagus, gastroesophageal junction, and stomach

verfasst von: Dr. Katja Schmitz

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Summary

The biomarker developments in adenocarcinomas of the esophagus, gastroesophageal junction, and stomach are currently very exciting. Clinical trial data for Claudin 18.2 and FGFR2b are promising and EMA approvals are expected. Routine testing includes PD-L1, HER2, and MSI.
