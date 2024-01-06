Anzeige
05.01.2024 | short review
Molecular typing—new targets and therapy options for upper GI carcinomas with a focus on adenocarcinomas of the esophagus, gastroesophageal junction, and stomach
Summary
The biomarker developments in adenocarcinomas of the esophagus, gastroesophageal junction, and stomach are currently very exciting. Clinical trial data for Claudin 18.2 and FGFR2b are promising and EMA approvals are expected. Routine testing includes PD-L1, HER2, and MSI.