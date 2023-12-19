Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Leben
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin Apotheke
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

18.12.2023 | short review

Management of oligometastatic prostate cancer

verfasst von: Marcin Miszczyk, Aleksander Slusarczyk, Fahad Quhal, Jakob Klemm, Akihiro Matsukawa, Mikołaj Przydacz, Piotr Bryniarski, Shahrokh F. Shariat, Paweł Rajwa

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Purpose

This study aimed to review the current management strategies for oligometastatic prostate cancer (omPCa), focusing on their clinical implications.

Materials and methods

A narrative review method was adopted, synthesizing the leading evidence on issues associated with omPCa management.

Results

Androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) remains fundamental in omPCa. Combination with androgen receptor signalling inhibitors (ARSI) and/or chemotherapy were found to improve survival. Triplet therapy can be considered a new standard of care; however, no direct comparison with ADT + ARSI doublet exists. There is a trend towards patient-tailored decisions for optimal systemic treatment, mainly based on clinical data such as disease volume. For low-volume omPCa patients, local radiotherapy showed modest survival improvement and should be considered as a part of multimodality treatment. Cytoreductive radical prostatectomy is promising but remains investigational. Metastases-directed therapy (MDT) can be used to delay the initiation of ADT in metachronous omPCa patients. Although promising, insufficient data exist to conclusively prove that MDT benefits major oncologic outcomes in the context of treatment intensification. In scenarios where MDT could preclude therapies supported by high-quality evidence, the choice of the best systemic treatment should precede MDT.

Conclusion

The increased detection of omPCa due to advanced imaging necessitates an evolving treatment paradigm, encompassing systemic therapies, local treatments, and MDT. Current treatments largely rely on clinical disease burden and timing. We anticipate that diagnostic advancements and ongoing research will pave the way for personalized treatment options in omPCa management.
Literatur
1.
Guckenberger M, Lievens Y, Bouma AB, Collette L, Dekker A, deSouza NM, et al. Characterisation and classification of oligometastatic disease: a European society for radiotherapy and oncology and European organisation for research and treatment of cancer consensus recommendation. Lancet Oncol. 2020;21:e18–28. CrossRefPubMed
2.
Tosoian JJ, Gorin MA, Ross AE, Pienta KJ, Tran PT, Schaeffer EM. Oligometastatic prostate cancer: definitions, clinical outcomes, and treatment considerations. Nat Rev Urol. 2017;14:15–25. CrossRefPubMed
3.
4.
5.
Gravis G, Fizazi K, Joly F, Oudard S, Priou F, Esterni B, et al. Androgen-deprivation therapy alone or with docetaxel in non-castrate metastatic prostate cancer (GETUG-AFU 15): a randomised, open-label, phase 3 trial. Lancet Oncol. 2013;14:149–58. CrossRefPubMed
6.
Sweeney CJ, Chen Y‑H, Carducci M, Liu G, Jarrard DF, Eisenberger M, et al. Chemohormonal therapy in metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer. N Engl J Med. 2015;373:737–46. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
7.
Kyriakopoulos CE, Chen YH, Carducci MA, Liu G, Jarrard DF, Hahn NM, et al. Chemohormonal therapy in metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer: long-term survival analysis of the randomized phase III E3805 CHAARTED trial. J Clin Oncol. 2018;36:1080–7. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
8.
Clarke NW, Ali A, Ingleby FC, Hoyle A, Amos CL, Attard G, et al. Addition of docetaxel to hormonal therapy in low- and high-burden metastatic hormone sensitive prostate cancer: long-term survival results from the STAMPEDE trial. Ann Oncol. 2019;30:1992–2003. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
9.
Vale CL, Fisher DJ, Godolphin PJ, Rydzewska LH, Boher J‑M, Burdett S, et al. Which patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer benefit from docetaxel: a systematic review and meta-analysis of individual participant data from randomised trials. Lancet Oncol. 2023;24:783–97. CrossRefPubMed
10.
Fizazi K, Tran N, Fein L, Matsubara N, Rodriguez-Antolin A, Alekseev BY, et al. Abiraterone plus prednisone in metastatic, castration-sensitive prostate cancer. N Engl J Med. 2017;377:352–60. CrossRefPubMed
11.
James ND, de Bono JS, Spears MR, Clarke NW, Mason MD, Dearnaley DP, et al. Abiraterone for prostate cancer not previously treated with hormone therapy. N Engl J Med. 2017;377:338–51. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
12.
Davis ID, Martin AJ, Stockler MR, Begbie S, Chi KN, Chowdhury S, et al. Enzalutamide with standard first-line therapy in metastatic prostate cancer. N Engl J Med. 2019;381:121–31. CrossRefPubMed
13.
14.
Chi KN, Chowdhury S, Bjartell A, Chung BH, Pereira de Santana Gomes AJ, Given R, et al. Apalutamide in patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer: final survival analysis of the randomized, double-blind, phase III TITAN study. J Clin Oncol. 2021;39:2294–303. CrossRefPubMed
15.
Fizazi K, Foulon S, Carles J, Roubaud G, McDermott R, Fléchon A, et al. Abiraterone plus prednisone added to androgen deprivation therapy and docetaxel in de novo metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (PEACE-1): a multicentre, open-label, randomised, phase 3 study with a 2 × 2 factorial design. Lancet. 2022;399:1695–707. CrossRefPubMed
16.
Smith MR, Hussain M, Saad F, Fizazi K, Sternberg CN, Crawford ED, et al. Darolutamide and survival in metastatic, hormone-sensitive prostate cancer. N Engl J Med. 2022;386:1132–42. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
17.
Parker CC, James ND, Brawley CD, Clarke NW, Hoyle AP, Ali A, et al. Radiotherapy to the primary tumour for newly diagnosed, metastatic prostate cancer (STAMPEDE): a randomised controlled phase 3 trial. Lancet. 2018;392:2353–66. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
18.
Boevé LMS, Hulshof MCCM, Vis AN, Zwinderman AH, Twisk JWR, Witjes WPJ, et al. Effect on survival of androgen deprivation therapy alone compared to androgen deprivation therapy combined with concurrent radiation therapy to the prostate in patients with primary bone metastatic prostate cancer in a prospective randomised clinical trial: data from the HORRAD trial. Eur Urol. 2019;75:410–8. CrossRefPubMed
19.
Burdett S, Boevé LM, Ingleby FC, Fisher DJ, Rydzewska LH, Vale CL, et al. Prostate radiotherapy for metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer: a STOPCAP systematic review and meta-analysis. Eur Urol. 2019;76:115–24. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
20.
21.
22.
Dai B, Zhang S, Wan FN, Wang HK, Zhang JY, Wang QF, et al. Combination of androgen deprivation therapy with radical local therapy versus androgen deprivation therapy alone for newly diagnosed oligometastatic prostate cancer: a phase II randomized controlled trial. Eur Urol. 2022;5:519–25.
23.
Zilli T, Achard V, Dal Pra A, Schmidt-Hegemann N, Jereczek-Fossa BA, Lancia A, et al. Recommendations for radiation therapy in oligometastatic prostate cancer: an ESTRO-ACROP Delphi consensus. Radiother Oncol. 2022;176:199–207. CrossRefPubMed
24.
European Association of Urology.. EAU guidelines. Edn. presented at the EAU annual congress Milan 2023. 2023.
25.
Ost P, Reynders D, Decaestecker K, Fonteyne V, Lumen N, DeBruycker A, et al. Surveillance or metastasis-directed therapy for oligometastatic prostate cancer recurrence: a prospective, randomized, multicenter phase II trial. J Clin Oncol. 2018;36:446–53. CrossRefPubMed
26.
Phillips R, Shi WY, Deek M, Radwan N, Lim SJ, Antonarakis ES, et al. Outcomes of observation vs stereotactic ablative radiation for oligometastatic prostate cancer: the ORIOLE phase 2 randomized clinical trial. JAMA Oncol. 2020;6:650–9. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
27.
Deek MP, Van der Eecken K, Sutera P, Deek RA, Fonteyne V, Mendes AA, et al. Long-term outcomes and genetic predictors of response to metastasis-directed therapy versus observation in oligometastatic prostate cancer: analysis of STOMP and ORIOLE trials. J Clin Oncol. 2022;40:3377–82. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
28.
29.
van der Velden J, Willmann J, Spałek M, Oldenburger E, Brown S, Kazmierska J, et al. ESTRO ACROP guidelines for external beam radiotherapy of patients with uncomplicated bone metastases. Radiother Oncol. 2022;173:197–206. CrossRefPubMed
30.
Oldenburger E, Brown S, Willmann J, van der Velden JM, Spałek M, van der Linden YM, et al. ESTRO ACROP guidelines for external beam radiotherapy of patients with complicated bone metastases. Radiother Oncol. 2022;173:240–53. CrossRefPubMed
Metadaten
Titel
Management of oligometastatic prostate cancer
verfasst von
Marcin Miszczyk
Aleksander Slusarczyk
Fahad Quhal
Jakob Klemm
Akihiro Matsukawa
Mikołaj Przydacz
Piotr Bryniarski
Shahrokh F. Shariat
Paweł Rajwa
Publikationsdatum
18.12.2023
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-023-00938-6