Management of oligometastatic prostate cancer

Results

Androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) remains fundamental in omPCa. Combination with androgen receptor signalling inhibitors (ARSI) and/or chemotherapy were found to improve survival. Triplet therapy can be considered a new standard of care; however, no direct comparison with ADT + ARSI doublet exists. There is a trend towards patient-tailored decisions for optimal systemic treatment, mainly based on clinical data such as disease volume. For low-volume omPCa patients, local radiotherapy showed modest survival improvement and should be considered as a part of multimodality treatment. Cytoreductive radical prostatectomy is promising but remains investigational. Metastases-directed therapy (MDT) can be used to delay the initiation of ADT in metachronous omPCa patients. Although promising, insufficient data exist to conclusively prove that MDT benefits major oncologic outcomes in the context of treatment intensification. In scenarios where MDT could preclude therapies supported by high-quality evidence, the choice of the best systemic treatment should precede MDT.