Innovative therapeutic concepts for biliary tumors

Currently, the poor prognosis of CC is due to difficulties regarding early diagnosis and limited treatment options with patients having a median survival of 24 months after diagnosis. Several risk factors have been identified: primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), bile duct cysts, parasitic infections (mainly in Asia), hepatolithiasis, toxins, hepatitis B virus (HBV) and hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection. Moreover, some evidence has indicated that potential risk factors also include alcohol consumption, smoking, diabetes, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), inflammatory bowel disease, and genetic polymorphisms. However, over 70% of patients are diagnosed with CC without any predisposing factors []. According to current evidence, surgical resection is the only curative treatment option, which is approved by all guidelines. In very rare and selected cases, a liver transplant can be offered to cure the patient. Unfortunately, there is a high relapse rate in the minority of patients who undergo potentially curative surgery []. For this reason, there is a high clinical need for adjuvant therapy.

Although these tumors are all called CC, differences in molecular characteristics and cell origin between iCC (hepatic steam cell) and eCC (peribiliary glands) are well described [These circumstances explain why this tumor entity is predestined for biomarker-controlled therapies.

Cholangiocarcinoma (CC) is a malignant tumor arising from the epithelium of the bile ducts. CC accounts only for about 3% of all gastrointestinal tumors but this cancer is the second most common primary liver tumor. Over 90% of these tumors are adenocarcinomas []. Depending on the anatomical location, CC is divided into intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCC), perihilar cholangiocarcinoma (pCC), and distal cholangiocarcinoma (dCC). pCC and dCC are also defined as extrahepatic (e) cholangiocarcinoma. pCC is the most common type of CC, accounting for 50–60% of cases. In general, the incidence of all forms of CC seems to be increasing []. Specifically, the incidence rates of iCC have shown significant increasing trends in high-income countries since 2010, while eCCs have only shown a slight increase [].

In hilar cholangiocarcinoma, transplantation preceded by neoadjuvant chemoradiation has demonstrated a survival benefit []. However, transplantation does not currently play a major role for this disease. Furthermore, neoadjuvant chemotherapy is not routinely recommended for resectable iCC.

The idea of liver transplantation has been around for a long time. Data on liver transplantation for iCC are mixed, and transplantation is not regularly recommended. However, recent small studies show that after appropriate prior therapy with chemotherapy, transplantation can also bring a certain benefit in selected iCC patients [].

According to the literature, multiple intrahepatic tumors are present in about 42% of patients on presentation []. In one recent study, Buettner et al. compared outcomes between patients undergoing resection for solitary and multiple intrahepatic lesions: the median overall survival in patients with 2 tumors was 21.2 months versus 15.3 months in those ≥ 3 tumors. While not directly comparable and highly susceptible to staging and selection bias, these survival times are longer than the 1‑year median survival usually cited for systemic and locoregional ablative therapies for unresectable iCC [].

Similar to other oncologic liver resections, cholangiocarcinoma is considered resectable if the tumor can be fully removed with negative margins while maintaining sufficient functional liver with adequate perfusion and venous and biliary drainage. The patient also must have sufficient physiologic reserve to tolerate surgery.

Data from the multicenter phase III study ACTICCA‑1 are eagerly awaited. Here, treatment with cisplatin/gemcitabine is compared after curative resection versus observance. Recently, however, there was a change in the study design: the observation group was exchanged for capecitabine. Recruitment is now complete and data results are expected in 2025.

Several adjuvant therapy studies failed to show a benefit versus surveillance []. However, more recent data from the phase 3 trial BILCAP changed the current therapeutic approach []. A total of 447 patients with biliary tract cancer (BCT) were randomized to capecitabine (= 223) or observation (= 224). Sensitivity analyses by intention-to-treat were adjusted to nodal status, grade of disease, and gender (447 patients). This trial demonstrated benefit from capecitabine in terms of overall survival (OS): hazard ratio (HR) 0.71 (95% confidence interval [CI] 0.55–0.92);< 0.01; median OS 51 months (95% CI 35–59) and 36 months (95% CI 30–45) for capecitabine and observation arms, respectively. There was also benefit from adjuvant capecitabine in terms of relapse-free survival: median 25 months (95% CI 19–37) and 18 months (95% CI 13–28) for capecitabine and observation arms, respectively. Based on these results, adjuvant capecitabine is at the moment standard of care following surgery for biliary tract cancer.

Palliative treatment options

Around 60–70% of patients will be diagnosed with advanced disease, which is defined as inoperable or metastatic disease. For these patients, palliative treatment is the only choice of treatment at the moment. Unfortunately, survival outcome is historically poor in this patient group.

12 ]. Compared to single-agent gemcitabine, the platinum-based combination improved median overall survival (mOS) by 3.6 months (11.7 vs. 8.1 months), which translated into a 36% mortality reduction (HR 0.64; p < 0.001). The phase III ABC-02 trial published in 2010 has established cisplatin plus gemcitabine as the first-line standard in patients with advanced biliary tract cancer []. Compared to single-agent gemcitabine, the platinum-based combination improved median overall survival (mOS) by 3.6 months (11.7 vs. 8.1 months), which translated into a 36% mortality reduction (HR 0.64;< 0.001).

In recent months it has been shown that mOS can be slightly improved by adding immunotherapy to chemotherapy regardless of Microsatellite instability (MSI) status.

The phase III TOPAZ‑1 trial explored the addition of the anti-PD-L1 antibody durvalumab. Patients with previously untreated unresectable or metastatic biliary tract cancer or with recurrent disease were included. In all, 685 patients were randomly assigned to durvalumab ( n = 341) or placebo ( n = 344) with gemcitabine plus cisplatin for up to eight cycles, followed by durvalumab or placebo monotherapy until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.

p value is 0.021. The survival curves diverge after 6 months. After 24 months, the OS in the study group was 24.9% and in the placebo group only 10.4% [ 13 ]. The median survival in the immunotherapy combination group was 12.8 months, which was marginally, but significantly longer. Here the mOS was 11.5 months. The hazard ratio is given as 0.8; thevalue is 0.021. The survival curves diverge after 6 months. After 24 months, the OS in the study group was 24.9% and in the placebo group only 10.4% [].

Anzeige

2 intravenously on days 1 and 8 every 3 weeks; no maximum duration) and cisplatin (25 mg/m2 intravenously on days 1 and 8 every 3 weeks; maximum 8 cycles). There were 1069 patients randomly assigned to pembrolizumab plus gemcitabine and cisplatin (pembrolizumab group; n = 533) or placebo plus gemcitabine and cisplatin (placebo group; n = 536). Median overall survival was 12·7 months (95% CI 11·5–13·6) in the pembrolizumab group versus 10·9 months (9·9–11·6) in the placebo group (hazard ratio 0·83 [95% CI 0·72–0·95]; one-sided p = 0·0034 [significance threshold, p = 0·0200]) [ 14 ]. This clearly proves that the combination of chemotherapy with immunotherapy is the new therapeutic standard in the first-line treatment of CC regardless of its origin. KEYNOTE-966 was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 3 trial performed at 175 medical centers globally. Again, patients with previously untreated, unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer where included. Eligible participants were randomly assigned (1:1) to pembrolizumab 200 mg or placebo, both administered intravenously every 3 weeks (maximum 35 cycles), in combination with gemcitabine (1000 mg/mintravenously on days 1 and 8 every 3 weeks; no maximum duration) and cisplatin (25 mg/mintravenously on days 1 and 8 every 3 weeks; maximum 8 cycles). There were 1069 patients randomly assigned to pembrolizumab plus gemcitabine and cisplatin (pembrolizumab group;= 533) or placebo plus gemcitabine and cisplatin (placebo group;= 536). Median overall survival was 12·7 months (95% CI 11·5–13·6) in the pembrolizumab group versus 10·9 months (9·9–11·6) in the placebo group (hazard ratio 0·83 [95% CI 0·72–0·95]; one-sided= 0·0034 [significance threshold,= 0·0200]) []. This clearly proves that the combination of chemotherapy with immunotherapy is the new therapeutic standard in the first-line treatment of CC regardless of its origin.

As already mentioned in the introduction in recent years we also have learned CC is a role model for precision medicine in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. For this reason, the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) guidelines recommend molecular testing using next generation sequencing (NGS).

Experts are still discussing the timing of testing (at the beginning of first-line therapy or after it fails). Aside from that, there is currently no general recommendation about which tests are essential. In any case, all common targets should be recorded and the time of testing should be early enough. At least, if the question of second-line therapy arises.

With the volume of biomarker-informed and -agnostic data, current treatment has changed over the past years. Consequently, this led to numerous new approvals by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA), and some new substances are waiting to enter everyday clinical practice.