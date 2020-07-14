Patient selection for cytoreductive surgery and hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy in colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer is the most common origin of peritoneal metastasis in total, with 15% metastasizing to the peritoneum. In order to provide satisfactory peritoneal recurrence-free survival and low morbidity and mortality rates appropriate patient selection is crucial.

Results and conclusion

Despite predictive models the rate of non-therapeutic laparotomy is still high. Patients evaluated for cytoreductive surgery (CRS) and hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy (HIPEC) should ideally undergo laparoscopy. CRS and HIPEC should be scheduled if a completeness of cytoreduction (CC)-0 score is achievable with a moderate peritoneal cancer index (PCI) (<15), ≤ three resectable liver metastases and, if applied, response to systemic chemotherapy. Signet ring histology can be seen as a relative contraindication. Presence of mutations (RAS/RAF), disease setting, primary tumor side, lymph node ratio and time point of systemic chemotherapy do not impact the treatment algorithm as yet.