29.10.2020 | review

Fertility preservation in women with endometrial cancer

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
MD Helena Bralo, MD Maria Roethlisberger, MD Assoc. Prof. Kazem Nouri
Summary

Fertility preservation should only be offered to patients with endometrial cancer stage Ia grade 1 (G1), who present without myometrial invasion or where the cancer has invaded less than 50% of the myometrium, with no evidence of pathological lymph nodes or no evidence of synchronous or metachronous ovarian tumor. It is estimated that about 22% will achieve successful pregnancy.

