29.10.2020 | review
Fertility preservation in women with endometrial cancer
- Zeitschrift:
- memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Wichtige Hinweise
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
Summary
Fertility preservation should only be offered to patients with endometrial cancer stage Ia grade 1 (G1), who present without myometrial invasion or where the cancer has invaded less than 50% of the myometrium, with no evidence of pathological lymph nodes or no evidence of synchronous or metachronous ovarian tumor. It is estimated that about 22% will achieve successful pregnancy.