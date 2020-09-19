 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

18.09.2020 | short review Open Access

Do we still need CRS and HIPEC in colorectal cancer in times of modern chemotherapy and immunotherapy?

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
Dr. Elisabeth Gasser, PD Dr. Pamela Kogler, Dr. Andreas Lorenz, PD Dr. Reinhold Kafka-Ritsch, Univ. Prof. Dr. Dietmar Öfner, Assoc. Professor PD Dr. med. univ. Alexander Perathoner
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Peritoneal carcinomatosis from colorectal cancer is associated with a poor prognosis and is usually treated with systemic chemotherapy and immunotherapy alone. In patients with isolated peritoneal carcinomatosis (PC) without nonperitoneal metastases, however, cytoreductive surgery (CRS) has been shown to significantly improve outcome and to achieve even cure in selected patients in combination with systemic therapy. The additional use of a hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy (HIPEC) is primarily indicated to control microscopical residual tumor tissue in the peritoneal cavity after successful CRS. Another more recent option is the application of an adjuvant HIPEC to prevent peritoneal carcinomatosis in high risk patients with pT4 cancer or perforated cancer at the time of or after primary surgery. The aim of this short review is to highlight the corresponding available literature and assess the role of CRS and HIPEC in the context of modern chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.988.0