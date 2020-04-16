 Skip to main content
15.04.2020 | short review Open Access

Homologous repair deficiencies and current insights in clinical evaluation of PARP inhibitors in prostate cancer

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
PhD Dr. Maximilian Marhold, MSc Thaïs Topakian
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Homologous repair deficiency is a clinically relevant molecular aberration in prostate cancer. The goal of this short review is to summarize the study landscape of treatments targeting these aberrations through discussion of the most relevant clinical trials. Due to its shortness, this review does not claim to be exhaustive and a major focus is being laid on PARP inhibitors in clinical development for prostate cancer.

