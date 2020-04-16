15.04.2020 | short review Open Access
Homologous repair deficiencies and current insights in clinical evaluation of PARP inhibitors in prostate cancer
- Zeitschrift:
- memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Wichtige Hinweise
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
Summary
Homologous repair deficiency is a clinically relevant molecular aberration in prostate cancer. The goal of this short review is to summarize the study landscape of treatments targeting these aberrations through discussion of the most relevant clinical trials. Due to its shortness, this review does not claim to be exhaustive and a major focus is being laid on PARP inhibitors in clinical development for prostate cancer.