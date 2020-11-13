Established treatment concepts for recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSSC)

Summary

Background Recurrent and metastatic squamous cell carcinomas of the head and neck are still difficult to treat. The EXTREME regimen has been the standard of care for the last decade, but recent studies initiated a change. In this work we provide an overview of the established treatment concepts for recurrent and metastatic squamous cell carcinomas of the head and neck with palliative intent.

Material and methods We performed a literature search using the key words: recurrent, metastatic, cancer, head and neck, HNSCC, treatment, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, salvage, and surgery. Furthermore, the presentations of the ASCO highlights of head and neck cancer from 2019 and 2020 were included.

Results The KEYNOTE-048 and the TPEx randomized trial are the most relevant trials in the first line setting. The CheckMate 141 and KEYNOTE-040 have the greatest impact for the second line regimen.