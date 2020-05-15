 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

14.05.2020 | short review Open Access

Nutritional management during treatment for head and neck cancer

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autor:
MSc Christina Wagner
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

The majority of patients who suffer from head and neck cancer are malnourished even prior to treatment initiation. In addition, side effects from cancer therapy including change in taste, mucositis, nausea or diarrhea increase patients’ malnutrition. Therefore, early management is crucial to improve nutritional status, prognosis and quality of life of patients.

Methods

A literature research was performed in PubMed, Medline and other available databases. The guidelines of the German Society for Nutritional Medicine, the European Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism and common recommendations of other countries were selected, analyzed and summarized.

Results

Early screening for malnutrition is recommended for all cancer patients. Adequate intake of energy and protein should be ensured which may be achieved by consumption of oral nutritional supplements or enteral nutrition such as tube feeding.

Conclusion

It is important to determine the best course of management to maintain body weight and reduce typical adverse effects of malnutrition to improve quality of life. All patients at any stage of their treatment should receive intensive dietary counseling.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.761.0