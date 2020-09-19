 Skip to main content
18.09.2020 | short review Open Access

Ovarian transposition

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
Elisabeth Reiser, Bettina Böttcher, Danijela Minasch, Julian Mangesius, Bettina Toth
Summary

Cytotoxic chemotherapy regimens and radiotherapy can lead to acute ovarian failure, premature ovarian insufficiency and menopause. Fertility preservation options before radiotherapy include ovarian transposition, where one or both ovaries are placed outside the radiation field. However, the efficacy of ovarian transposition is questioned, as the conservation of ovarian function varies between 17 and 95% in the literature.

Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

