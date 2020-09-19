18.09.2020 | short review Open Access
Ovarian transposition
Cytotoxic chemotherapy regimens and radiotherapy can lead to acute ovarian failure, premature ovarian insufficiency and menopause. Fertility preservation options before radiotherapy include ovarian transposition, where one or both ovaries are placed outside the radiation field. However, the efficacy of ovarian transposition is questioned, as the conservation of ovarian function varies between 17 and 95% in the literature.