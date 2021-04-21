Multimodal assessment of disease activity in glioblastoma

Background

Assessment of disease activity in glioblastoma (GBM) can be challenging due to several clinical and radiological pitfalls. Besides MRI, FET-PET and neurocognitive assessment (NA) are used in several neuro-oncological centers in order to improve the specificity of response assessment.

We performed a retrospective study to investigate whether the assessment by RANO (Response Assessment in NeuroOncology) corresponds to FET-PET imaging and NA results. Moreover, the concordance of RANO with a final recommendation of an interdisciplinary neuro-oncological tumor board recommendation (TBR) was analyzed.