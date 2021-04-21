 Skip to main content
20.04.2021 | original article

Multimodal assessment of disease activity in glioblastoma

A single center experience

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Alexander Tinchon, Franz Marhold, Bernadette Calabek-Wohinz, Katharina Hainz, Martina Tesar-Pelz, Gregory Minear, Elisabeth Freydl, Katrin Blauensteiner, Gertraud Heinz, MD, Prof, FEAN Stefan Oberndorfer
Summary

Background

Assessment of disease activity in glioblastoma (GBM) can be challenging due to several clinical and radiological pitfalls. Besides MRI, FET-PET and neurocognitive assessment (NA) are used in several neuro-oncological centers in order to improve the specificity of response assessment.
We performed a retrospective study to investigate whether the assessment by RANO (Response Assessment in NeuroOncology) corresponds to FET-PET imaging and NA results. Moreover, the concordance of RANO with a final recommendation of an interdisciplinary neuro-oncological tumor board recommendation (TBR) was analyzed.

Methods

We enrolled 25 consecutive patients with newly diagnosed histologically confirmed GBM in a pilot study, accounting for 81 multimodal test results. All patients were selected after undergoing consecutive follow-up comprising MRI, FET-PET, and NA with a subsequent TBR. Results were analyzed for correlations between RANO, FET-PET and NA. An additional consistency analysis was performed to elucidate the impact of RANO on decision making.

Results

A highly statistically significant correlation was found between RANO and FET-PET and NA results (all P < 0.01); however, 26% of follow-up tests exhibited inconsistent results in multimodal assessment, among which RANO was only 48% in accordance with the final TBR. The concordance of NA and FET-PET with the final TBR was 67% and 86%, respectively.

Conclusion

The RANO proved its value in the context of multimodal assessment of disease activity in GBM; however, because the implementation of multimodal assessment showed a considerably high percentage of inconsistent results, further studies are required to investigate the relationship between different assessment techniques, in addition to their overall significance to response rating.

