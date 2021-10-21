 Skip to main content
21.10.2021 | original article

Chemobrachyradiotherapy and consolidation chemotherapy in treatment of locally advanced cervical cancer

A retrospective single institution study

Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
MD Krešimir Tomić, Gordana Berić Jozić, Ana Parić, Inga Marijanović, Ivan Lasić, Dragan Soldo, Eduard Vrdoljak
Summary

Background

Given the lack of primary and secondary prevention programs and cancer awareness in general, cervical cancer remains one of the main causes of cancer-related death in developing countries, such as Bosnia and Herzegovina. Optimization of combinations of external radiation therapy (ERT), brachytherapy and chemotherapy is still needed to improve outcomes in the treatment of advanced cervical cancer.

Patients and methods

We retrospectively analyzed 48 consecutive patients with Fédération Internationale de Gynecologie et d’Obstetrique (FIGO) 2009 stage IB2-IVA, who were treated with primary concomitant chemobrachyradiotherapy (CCBRT) and consolidation chemotherapy at the Department of Oncology, University Hospital Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina between December 2012 and June 2020. Patients were treated with ERT plus two cycles of concomitant chemobrachytherapy with ifosfamide and cisplatin and low-dose rate (LDR) brachytherapy followed by four cycles of consolidation chemotherapy at 3‑week intervals. We evaluated local control rate (LCR), disease-free survival (DFS), overall survival (OS), disease-specific survival (DSS) and toxicity.

Results

After 45.5 months (interquartile range, IQR = 47 months) of median follow-up, 5‑year DFS was 72.8% (95% confidence interval. CI 59–78%), OS was 76.6% (95% CI 60–79%), and DSS was 88% (95% CI 71–86%) with acceptable toxicity. LCR was 94%.

Conclusion

Primary CCBRT and consolidation chemotherapy applied in standard clinical practice in the treatment of locally advanced cervical cancer (LACC) produce respectable outcomes.

Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

