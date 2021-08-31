Role of new digital technologies and telemedicine in pulmonary rehabilitation

Conclusion

The use of the latest digital technologies in PR is very exciting and offers great opportunities while treating patients affected by specific conditions. On the one hand, adherence to medication can be improved in patients with chronic respiratory diseases by using these new state of the art devices; on the other hand, digital devices will also be able to monitor various physiological parameters of patients during their usual everyday activities. Data can be stored on a smartphone and shared with the provider. Relying on this information, physicians will be able to tailor medications and dosage to the specific needs of individual patients. Telerehabilitation may be a sustainable solution to the growing burden of chronic respiratory disease worldwide. However, PR must keep its cornerstones, such as education and motivations, which are most successful when conducted in person. Many issues remain to be resolved in the future, e.g. cybersecurity while using smart devices since they offer unique opportunities for PR.