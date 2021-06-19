Potential association of the prognostic index and survival in patients with p16-positive oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma

Summary

Background The aim was to assess the prognostic value of the newly proposed prognostic index (PI) in patients with p16-positive oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma.

Methods Patients treated with primary surgery from 2012 to 2019 with available preoperative (0–2 days) values of C‑reactive protein and white blood cell counts needed for calculation of the PI, were included. Main outcome measures were overall survival (OS) and disease-free survival (DFS). The PI was dichotomized into low (PI = 0) and high (PI ≥ 1).

Results In this study 36 patients were included. Average overall (OS) and disease-free survival (DFS) were 3.3 years (range 0.2–12.3 years) and 2.8 years (0.0–9.8 years), respectively. The overall mortality was 16.7% ( n = 6) and a recurrent disease was observed in 30.1% of patients ( n = 11). Low PI was associated with better overall survival (mean OS 10.1 ± 1.4 years, 95% confidence interval, CI 7.3–12.9 years vs. 1.9 ± 0.4, 95% CI 1.3–2.6 years, p < 0.01; mean DFS 8.5 ± 0.7 years, 95% CI 7.1–9.6 years vs. 1.0 ± 0.3 years, 95% CI 0.5–1.5 years, p < 0.01).