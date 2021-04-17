Sinonasal mucosal melanoma: treatment strategies and survival rates for a rare disease entity

Summary

Background Sinonasal mucosal melanoma (SNMM) is a rare disease entity comprising 0.4–1.3% of all melanomas. Surgery with free margins has been the primary treatment over decades. Neither the addition of radiotherapy nor chemotherapy could significantly improve outcome rates of this devastating malignancy. This study presents our clinical experience with SNMM over a 19-year period and summarizes the current body of literature on SNMM.

Methods This retrospective analysis included 12 patients with SNMM treated from 2001 to 2019 at an academic center. Additionally, a literature review of the last 29 years on treatment and survival data of SNMM was conducted.

Results Main initial symptoms were epistaxis and nasal obstruction. Of the patients 9 underwent endoscopic surgery, 6 received adjuvant therapy. 3 patients who did not undergo surgery, received chemoradiotherapy, radiotherapy alone, and chemotherapy alone, respectively. At the time of diagnosis 2 patients had distant metastases and 4 patients developed distant metastases during the course of the disease. Mean overall survival (OS) was 30.6 months, 3‑year and 5‑year OS were 25%, and 18.2%, respectively.