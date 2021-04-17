12.04.2021 | original article Open Access
Sinonasal mucosal melanoma: treatment strategies and survival rates for a rare disease entity
A single center experience and review of literature
- Zeitschrift:
- Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Wichtige Hinweise
The authors Alexandros Andrianakis and Peter Kiss contributed equally to the manuscript.
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
Summary
Background
Sinonasal mucosal melanoma (SNMM) is a rare disease entity comprising 0.4–1.3% of all melanomas. Surgery with free margins has been the primary treatment over decades. Neither the addition of radiotherapy nor chemotherapy could significantly improve outcome rates of this devastating malignancy. This study presents our clinical experience with SNMM over a 19-year period and summarizes the current body of literature on SNMM.
Methods
This retrospective analysis included 12 patients with SNMM treated from 2001 to 2019 at an academic center. Additionally, a literature review of the last 29 years on treatment and survival data of SNMM was conducted.
Results
Main initial symptoms were epistaxis and nasal obstruction. Of the patients 9 underwent endoscopic surgery, 6 received adjuvant therapy. 3 patients who did not undergo surgery, received chemoradiotherapy, radiotherapy alone, and chemotherapy alone, respectively. At the time of diagnosis 2 patients had distant metastases and 4 patients developed distant metastases during the course of the disease. Mean overall survival (OS) was 30.6 months, 3‑year and 5‑year OS were 25%, and 18.2%, respectively.
Conclusion
Unspecific symptoms and hidden anatomic locations lead to delayed diagnosis and increased rates of metastatic dissemination. Distant metastasis is the main treatment failure in SNMM. Surgery with free margins remains the primary treatment for SNMM. Adjuvant radiotherapy might improve local control in individual cases but efficient systemic therapy is needed to improve outcome rates. To evaluate and define more effective targeted treatment options and improve outcome rates, homogeneous data and prospective multicentric analysis are needed.