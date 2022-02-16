 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

15.02.2022 | short review Open Access

Molecular profiling leading to personalized treatment in breast cancer

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
Dr. med. univ. Eva Valentina Klocker, Assoz. Prof. PD Dr. med. univ. et scient. med. Marija Balic, Univ.-Prof. Dr. Günther Steger
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

With the development of various targeted therapies in breast cancer, detection of biomarkers for predicting treatment efficacy gains importance. With the definition of intrinsic subtypes, breast cancer has paved the way for personalized treatment. Already known and recently recognized targets play an important role both in metastatic and early breast cancer. As a result, early molecular profiling is becoming a part of early diagnostic work-up. Notwithstanding, further treatment targets and agents are needed, particularly in the most aggressive subtype encompassing heterogenous diseases under the group of triple negative breast cancer.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1803.0