Molecular profiling leading to personalized treatment in breast cancer

Summary

With the development of various targeted therapies in breast cancer, detection of biomarkers for predicting treatment efficacy gains importance. With the definition of intrinsic subtypes, breast cancer has paved the way for personalized treatment. Already known and recently recognized targets play an important role both in metastatic and early breast cancer. As a result, early molecular profiling is becoming a part of early diagnostic work-up. Notwithstanding, further treatment targets and agents are needed, particularly in the most aggressive subtype encompassing heterogenous diseases under the group of triple negative breast cancer.