Applicability of ESMO-MCBS and ESCAT for molecular tumor boards

A working group of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) has developed a comprehensive and reproducible classification score that allows the ranking of GAs and TTs according to their level of evidence and clinical relevance. This score is called the ESMO Scale for Clinical Actionability of Molecular Targets (ESCAT) []. Another score not explicitly developed for TTs but also potentially helpful in grading novel TTs is the ESMO-Magnitude of Clinical Benefit Scale (ESMO-MCBS) []. This tool was designed to objectively quantify the clinical benefit of novel approved therapies.

Several oncological centers have established molecular tumor boards (MTBs) to jointly discuss the relevance of GAs and the potential applicability of TTs for the individual patient. However, the amount of information is immense, and the interpretation of NGS results remains challenging. A common language for classifying GAs and TTs is needed to facilitate decision making, to identify relevant GA–TT combinations, to avoid overinterpretation of hypothetical targets and to enable fair allocation of resources.

The information about genomic alterations (GAs) involved in carcinogenesis is exploding due to increased use of next-generation sequencing (NGS) methods. Consequently, also the number of targeted cancer therapies (TTs) is growing rapidly. A total of 14 new TTs were approved annually by the European Medicine Agency (EMA) between 2015 and 2020 compared to 9 new TTs per year between 2009 and 2014 []. Currently 18,271 biomarkers are listed at the website MyCancerGenome.org. NGS is a fast and cost-effective tool to detect GAs, but the vast majority of GAs are of unknown clinical relevance [] and only 18.8% of recently approved TTs are considered clinically relevant [].

ESCAT

3 ]. GAs are classified into eleven tiers from tier I‑A to tier X with descending clinical relevance (Fig. 1 PIK3CA hotspot mutation (phosphatidylinositol‑4,5-bisphosphate 3-kinase, catalytic subunit alpha) is classified as tier I‑A in breast cancer [ 5 , 6 ], as tier II‑A in prostate cancer and as tier III‑A in non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) [ 7 ]. The score depends on the current level of evidence and, thus, can change over time according to newly available data [ 8 ]. Fig. 1 ESMO Scale for Clinical Actionability of Molecular Targets ( ESCAT ) tiers and examples. NSCLC non-small-cell lung cancer; PIK3CA phosphatidylinositol‑4,5-bisphosphate 3-kinase, catalytic subunit alpha gene; ERBB2 erythroblastic oncogene B; BRCA breast cancer gene; HR+ hormone receptor positive; ROS1 c-ros oncogene 1; BRAF B-Raf proto-oncogene; NTRK neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase; IGRF1R insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor; MYC MYC proto-oncogene; SF3B1 splicing factor 3B subunit 1 gene; CCND1 cyclin D1 gene; FGFR1 fibroblast growth factor receptor 1; PTEN phosphatase and tensin homolog gene; TET2 tet methylcytosine dioxygenase 2 gene × The ESCAT was developed to systematically analyze the clinical relevance of genomic alterations (GAs) based on available scientific evidence []. GAs are classified into eleven tiers from tier I‑A to tier X with descending clinical relevance (Fig.). Its aim is to identify actionable GAs of cancer patients and to facilitate decision making about the use of targeted therapies (TTs). The ESCAT score of each GA depends on the individual treatment setting and indication. For example, ahotspot mutation (phosphatidylinositol‑4,5-bisphosphate 3-kinase, catalytic subunit alpha) is classified as tier I‑A in breast cancer [], as tier II‑A in prostate cancer and as tier III‑A in non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) []. The score depends on the current level of evidence and, thus, can change over time according to newly available data [].

In detail, tier I GAs are clinically relevant and should be implemented in clinical practice because a clinical trial demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically relevant survival benefit of a certain GA–TT combination. The difference between tier I‑A, I‑B and I‑C is the level of evidence; thus, the study design of the clinical trial in which the biomarker was analyzed (I-A: prospective, randomized; I‑B: prospective, single-arm and I‑C: basket trial).

Tier II targets are potentially relevant but require additional evidence as current knowledge was only derived from retrospective clinical trials (IIA) or from prospective clinical trials but without survival benefits (IIB: only increased response rates).

Tier III targets are also potentially relevant but require additional evidence in the certain tumor stetting. III-A GAs are relevant in other tumor entities. III-B GAs are located in the same pathway as other GAs; however, no evidence about the clinical implications of the specific GA is available.

9 ]. Tier IV targets show actionability in preclinical studies (IV-A: in vitro or in vivo models, IV-B: in silico models). Tier V targets have co-targeting approaches as they improve objective response rates. Tier X targets have no evidence for actionability and shall not be regarded for treatment decisions [].