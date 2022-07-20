Molecular profiling in lung cancer

BRAF

NSCLC cells harbor a variety of genetic alterations at the mutational (e.g., point mutations, short insertions, deletions) and well as chromosomal (copy number alterations, e.g., amplifications, allelic imbalance, gene-fusions) level and the presence of these alterations is marked by a widespread intra-tumor heterogeneity. Alterations can be clonal (present in all cancer cells) or subclonal (present in a subset of cancer cells) and this discrimination of clonality has a clinical implication since targeting subclonal mutations may lead to reduced treatment efficacy. Nearly 75% of all NSCLCs undergo genome doubling (where the genome becomes tetraploid) in the founding clone, an important event that probably allows cancer cells to tolerate chromosomal instability later on []. Cancer driver events that occur early during cancer evolution are almost exclusively clonal. They are tumor-initiating, frequently associated with smoking carcinogens and are mostly specific for a certain histological subtype. For example, in adenocarcinoma, these early mutations or amplifications occur in, or, while in squamous carcinoma there aremutations oramplifications.mutations are mostly clonal and occur in both subtypes []. The clonal expression of these driver alterations explains the strong responses frequently observed across multiple tumor sites when therapeutically targeted. Late driver mutations are frequent (carried by over 75% of tumors), mostly subclonal and involved in tumor maintenance rather than initiation. They are not NSCLC subtype-specific and frequently affect genes that have also been observed in other tumor types (“pan-cancer genes”), for example,and]. Moreover, the acquisition of chromosomal instability (CIN; e.g., copy number change, loss or gain of alleles) is an ongoing process throughout tumor evolution and a hallmark of carcinogenesis. Tumor heterogeneity driven by chromosomal instability is associated with increased risk of tumor recurrence or death and may serve as a prognostic predictor [].