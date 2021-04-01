 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

31.03.2021 | original article Open Access

Micro-CT evaluation of historical human skulls presenting signs of syphilitic infection

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
DMD Sabine Fraberger, PhD Martin Dockner, Eduard Winter, MD Prof. Michael Pretterklieber, PhD Prof. Gerhard W. Weber, PhD Prof. Maria Teschler-Nicola, MD Professor Peter Pietschmann
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise
This work was performed as part of a diploma thesis at the Medical University of Vienna.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

In tertiary syphilis, Treponema pallidum triggers the formation of granulomatous nodules in various organs of the human body. Within the skeleton, predominantly in the skull and long bones, these characteristic syphilitic lesions cause typical patterns of bone damage. In this study, micro-computed tomography (µ-CT) was used to assess the microarchitecture of these osseous defects in untreated syphilitic skull bones.

Material and methods

Bone structure of 30 macerated human skulls was noninvasively examined by means of µ-CT images (Viscom X8060 NDT). A total of 20 specimens showing typical morphological signs of syphilis were provided by the Collection of Anatomical Pathology of the Museum of Natural History in Vienna. They were compared to 10 macerated control skulls provided by the Division of Anatomy of the Medical University of Vienna.

Results

All samples affected by syphilis showed perforating defects and increased porosity. Furthermore, we observed sclerotic reorganization and complete loss of the cortical bone in 80% of infected cases. Cortical thinning occurred in 75%.

Conclusion

Our findings revealed extensive micromorphological bone destruction and a broad variability of osseous manifestations of (tertiary) syphilis.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1422.0