09.12.2020 | original article

Sociodemographic predictors of pain in old people

Serbian population-based study

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Milena Santric Milicevic, MD, PhD, FEBPRM Dejan Nikolic, Milena Kostadinovic, Uros Babic, Milica Mitrovic-Jovanovic, Filip Milanovic, Andrej Bavec
Summary

Background

With the growing increase in the older proportion of the world population, there is also an increase in specific age-related chronic diseases and conditions, including pain. We aimed to evaluate the association of sociodemographic factors with the presence and different degrees of pain intensity in people aged 65 years and older.

Methods

The population-based study, conducted in 2013, included 3540 individuals from Serbia. As pain predictors, we analyzed further sociodemographic characteristics: gender, age, body mass index, level of education, marital status, and wealth index. For pain assessment, we used the pain domain of the SF-36 version 2.0 questionnaire.

Results

People over the age of 85 years are 27% more likely to have moderate pain than younger respondents; however, pain is less likely reported by men (by 42%), persons with overweight (by 23%) or obesity (by 21%), respondents with secondary (by 50%) or university education (29%), as well as those belonging to the upper household wealth index (by 22%), than by their counterparts.

Conclusion

Pain is less likely in people of age below 85 years, male gender, those with higher educational level and higher wealth index, as well as overweight or obese individuals. Also, we have demonstrated that sociodemographic predictors differently correlate with the onset of the pain and its severity degree in persons of 65 years and older.

