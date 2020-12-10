Sociodemographic predictors of pain in old people

Summary

Background With the growing increase in the older proportion of the world population, there is also an increase in specific age-related chronic diseases and conditions, including pain. We aimed to evaluate the association of sociodemographic factors with the presence and different degrees of pain intensity in people aged 65 years and older.

Methods The population-based study, conducted in 2013, included 3540 individuals from Serbia. As pain predictors, we analyzed further sociodemographic characteristics: gender, age, body mass index, level of education, marital status, and wealth index. For pain assessment, we used the pain domain of the SF-36 version 2.0 questionnaire.

Results People over the age of 85 years are 27% more likely to have moderate pain than younger respondents; however, pain is less likely reported by men (by 42%), persons with overweight (by 23%) or obesity (by 21%), respondents with secondary (by 50%) or university education (29%), as well as those belonging to the upper household wealth index (by 22%), than by their counterparts.