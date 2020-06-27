Can reminders improve adherence to regular physical activity and exercise recommendations in people over 60 years old?

The purpose of the study was to investigate whether additional reminders could enhance adherence to a 12-week program consisting of regular physical activity.

The study collective consisted of pensioners insured with the Austrian Insurance Fund for Civil or Public Servants. They were made aware of our program through the public service union. The subjects were randomized to an intervention group (group A) that received reminders and to a control group (group B) that did not receive such notifications. Adherence to physical activity was assessed by the use of diaries.

Results

Group A performed 96 min more moderate intensity regular physical activity per week than group B (group A median 269 min, r = 0–1560 min; group B median 173 min, r = 0–2700 min). The Mann–Whitney U -test showed no significant differences ( p = 0.080) between the study groups.

There was no difference in muscle strengthening activity (group A: median: 2, r = 0–13 sessions; group B: median: 2, r = 0–20 sessions).