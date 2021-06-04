 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

03.06.2021 | original article Open Access

The Vienna morphological Achilles tendon score—VIMATS

Description, reproducibility and initial clinical results

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
MD Sebastian Apprich, MD Arastoo Nia, MD Markus M. Schreiner, Assoc. Prof. Klaus Friedrich, Univ. Prof. Reinhard Windhager, Univ. Prof. Siegfried Trattnig
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Objective

The purpose was to introduce the Vienna morphological Achilles tendon score (VIMATS), to evaluate its reproducibility and to assess its clinical application.

Methods

In 38 patients a total number of 40 painful ATs and 20 volunteers were examined on a 3T magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner using a standard MRI protocol. In 20 patients clinical scoring according to the Achilles tendon rupture score was available. Two observers independently assessed the thickness, continuity, signal intensity, and associated pathologies of the Achilles tendon (AT) according to the newly created VIMATS. Intraobserver and interobserver agreements were calculated and the clinical application of the VIMATS regarding its potential to differentiate between patients and volunteers was tested.

Results

An analysis of the Intraclass correlation coefficient (ICC) yielded an excellent intraobserver (ICC 0.925) and interobserver agreement (ICC 0.946) for the total VIMAT score. A significant difference in total VIMATS was found between patients (47.6 ± StD 21.1 points) and volunteers (91.5 ± SD 10.9 points; p < 0.01) as well as a moderate correlation between morphological and clinical scoring (Pearson correlation 0.644).

Conclusion

The VIMAT score is the first MRI score for the semiquantitative morphological evaluation of AT injuries and was shown to be an easy, fast and reproducible tool for assessing injuries of the AT.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1474.0