Objective The purpose was to introduce the Vienna morphological Achilles tendon score (VIMATS), to evaluate its reproducibility and to assess its clinical application.

Methods In 38 patients a total number of 40 painful ATs and 20 volunteers were examined on a 3T magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner using a standard MRI protocol. In 20 patients clinical scoring according to the Achilles tendon rupture score was available. Two observers independently assessed the thickness, continuity, signal intensity, and associated pathologies of the Achilles tendon (AT) according to the newly created VIMATS. Intraobserver and interobserver agreements were calculated and the clinical application of the VIMATS regarding its potential to differentiate between patients and volunteers was tested.

Results An analysis of the Intraclass correlation coefficient (ICC) yielded an excellent intraobserver (ICC 0.925) and interobserver agreement (ICC 0.946) for the total VIMAT score. A significant difference in total VIMATS was found between patients (47.6 ± StD 21.1 points) and volunteers (91.5 ± SD 10.9 points; p < 0.01) as well as a moderate correlation between morphological and clinical scoring (Pearson correlation 0.644).