Association between 6 min pegboard and ring test and arm performance in GOLD stage II–III patients

Summary

Background The 6 min pegboard and ring test (6PBRT) is a valid and reproducible test of unsupported arm exercise endurance. The aim of this study was to determine the associations between the 6PBRT, activities of daily living (ADL) and hemoglobin levels in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Methods This study included 40 stable patients with COPD. All participants underwent the 6PBRT, peripheral venous blood sampling, arm ergometer test and the Glittre-ADL and ADL simulation tests for the ADLs performance.

Results An average 172.51 ± 25.94 rings were moved in 6 min. The number of rings in 6PBRT was significantly positively correlated with the number of cycles in ADL simulation test (r = 0.553, p < 0.001), peak oxygen consumption in arm ergometer (r = 0.381, p = 0.024) and serum hemoglobin level (r = 0.411, p = 0.011).