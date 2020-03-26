 Skip to main content
25.03.2020 | original article

Association between 6 min pegboard and ring test and arm performance in GOLD stage II–III patients

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
PT, PhD Assoc. Prof. Ebru Calik-Kutukcu, Prof. Hulya Arikan, Assoc. Prof. Naciye Vardar-Yagli, Assoc. Prof. Melda Saglam, Prof. Deniz Inal-Ince, Prof. Cigdem Oksuz, Prof. Sema Savci, Prof. Tulin Duger, Prof. Lutfi Coplu
Summary

Background

The 6 min pegboard and ring test (6PBRT) is a valid and reproducible test of unsupported arm exercise endurance. The aim of this study was to determine the associations between the 6PBRT, activities of daily living (ADL) and hemoglobin levels in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Methods

This study included 40 stable patients with COPD. All participants underwent the 6PBRT, peripheral venous blood sampling, arm ergometer test and the Glittre-ADL and ADL simulation tests for the ADLs performance.

Results

An average 172.51 ± 25.94 rings were moved in 6 min. The number of rings in 6PBRT was significantly positively correlated with the number of cycles in ADL simulation test (r = 0.553, p < 0.001), peak oxygen consumption in arm ergometer (r = 0.381, p = 0.024) and serum hemoglobin level (r = 0.411, p = 0.011).

Conclusion

The number of rings moved in the 6PBRT is associated with ADL simulation test performance that reflects upper extremity ADLs. Therefore, the 6PBRT can be used for estimating limitation in upper extremity ADLs as a simple and quick evaluation in patients with GOLD stage II–III COPD.

Version: 0.667.0