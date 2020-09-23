Association between psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and gastrointestinal disease

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background Psoriasis is associated with cardiovascular disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), metabolic syndrome, and psychiatric disease. Furthermore, psoriasis is associated with immune dysregulation and systemic inflammation.

Objective To determine the association of psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis with IBD and the association of the combination of psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis with IBD and other gastrointestinal illnesses.

Methods Discharge data from the 2000–2014 Nationwide Inpatient Sample, Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP), which approximates a 20% stratified sample of all US hospitalizations, were analyzed. Multivariable logistic regression was used to examine the association between psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis with IBD and 23 gastrointestinal illnesses adjusting for sociodemographic characteristics.

Results Psoriasis was associated with IBD (Crohn’s disease adjusted odds ratio (aOR) = 2.13, 95% confidence interval (CI) [2.0–2.3], p < 0.001). When adjusting for sociodemographics and IBD, psoriasis was associated with 21 of 23 gastrointestinal diseases examined, most notably celiac disease, autoimmune hepatitis, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Psoriatic arthritis was also associated with IBD (Crohn’s disease, aOR = 1.95, 95% CI [1.7–2.2], and ulcerative colitis, aOR = 2.66, 95% CI [2.4–2.9]).