Expression of Angiopoietin-2 in Lung Tissue of Juvenile SD Rats with Lipopolysaccharide-Induced Acute Lung Injury and the Role of Ulinastatin

Abstract

This study aimed to observe the expression of angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2) in the lung tissue of juvenile SD rats with lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced acute lung injury (ALI) and to clarify the role of ulinastatin (UTI). Ninety 18–21-day-old juvenile SD male rats were randomly divided into five groups ( n = 18). ALI rat model was established by intraperitoneal injection of LPS (LPS 10 mg/kg), while the control group was given the same dose of normal saline. The UTI intervention group was given the injection of UTI (5000 U/mL) immediately after the injection of LPS, which was divided into UTI low-dose group (LPS + 5 ml/kg UTI), UTI medium-dose group (LPS + 10 ml/kg UTI), and UTI high-dose group (LPS + 20 ml/kg UTI).The respiratory status of each group of rats was observed, and six rats were randomly selected to be killed in each group at 6, 12, and 24 h, and the lung tissues were dissected and retained. The pathological changes of the lung tissues were observed by hematoxylin–eosin (HE) staining, the expression levels and locations of Ang-2 and vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) in lung tissue were observed by immunohistochemical staining, and the expressions of genes and proteins of Ang-2 and VEGF were detected by quantitative reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) and Western blot analysis. Three hours after intraperitoneal injection, rats in the model group developed shortness of breath and the developed respiratory distress progressed over time. The lung pathological changes in the model group were obvious compared with those in the control group, and gradually worsened with time, and the pathological changes of lung in the rats in the UTI intervention group were reduced compared with those in the model group. At different time points, the expressions of Ang-2 and VEGF in the lung tissue of rats in the model group were higher than those in the control group, and were lower in the UTI intervention group than those in the model group. The expressions of Ang-2 and VEGF protein were lower in the low-dose group of UTI group than those in the high-dose group of UTI group at different time points ( P < 0.05), and the expressions of Ang-2 and VEGF protein in the low-dose group of UTI were significantly lower than those in the medium-dose group at 12 h and 24 h ( P < 0.05). The expression of Ang-2 was increased in the lung tissue of juvenile SD rats with LPS-induced ALI, and was associated with the degree of lung injury. UTI might attenuate LPS-induced ALI by inhibiting the expression of Ang-2 in lung tissue, and the low dose was more obvious than the medium and high dose.