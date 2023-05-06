ESMO update: upper gastrointestinal cancer

Gastroesophageal cancer

In recent years, several clinical studies with significant implications on the standard treatment of gastroesophageal cancer have been demonstrated at scientific congresses. This trend appeared to continue for European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2022, but at a lower intensity.

The absolute highlight and practice-changing evidence of ESMO 2022 was the DESTINY-Gastric02 study (NCT04014075; Abstract 1 ). Initial study results were presented at ESMO 2021 and an update with longer follow-up (cut-off April 9, 2021, median follow-up 10.2 months) was reported at ESMO 2022.

Anzeige

DESTINY-Gastric02 was a phase II, single-arm study evaluating trastuzumab–deruxtecan as a second-line treatment option in Western patients with Her2-positive gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer. As a highlight of the study design, patients should have centrally confirmed Her2 positivity (IHC3+ or IHC2+ and ISH positive as usual) in a rebiopsy specimen after progression to the trastuzumab-based regimen. After first-line treatment, patients received 6.4 mg/kg trastuzumab–deruxtecan every 3 weeks. The primary endpoint of the study was confirmed overall response according to RECIST v1.1 by an independent central review.

1 ]. Increasing physician and patient awareness of this specific adverse event could contribute to the differences observed in clinical trials. According to quality of life (QOL) assessments conducted with EQ-5D-5L and FACT-GA questionnaires, patients appeared to maintain QOL over the treatment period. A total of 79 patients from the USA and the EU were able to receive the study drug. The median overall survival (OS) was 12.1 months (95% confidence interval [CI] 9.4–15.4). The confirmed overall response rate (ORR) was 41.8% (33/79; 4 complete and 29 partial responses). All patients experienced ≥ 1 treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAE); 55.7% grade ≥ 3. The most common TEAEs were nausea (67.1%), vomiting (44.3%), and fatigue (57%). The adverse event of interest was interstitial lung disease/pneumonitis in 8 patients (10.1%); 6 (7.6%) had grades 1–2 and 2 (2.5%) had grade 5. This appears to be lower than what was observed in the DESTINY-Gastric01 study, which enrolled only Asian patients []. Increasing physician and patient awareness of this specific adverse event could contribute to the differences observed in clinical trials. According to quality of life (QOL) assessments conducted with EQ-5D-5L and FACT-GA questionnaires, patients appeared to maintain QOL over the treatment period.

These results led to the European Medicines Agency’s approval of trastuzumab–deruxtecan as second-line therapy in patients with Her2-positive gastric and gastroesophageal junction tumors who have experienced disease progression after first-line trastuzumab-containing therapy. According to this approval, rebiopsy and confirmation of Her2 status is not mandatory.

A phase III study is currently being carried out to clarify the same question (NCT04704934). DESTINY-Gastric04 is a global, randomized phase III study evaluating trastuzumab–deruxtecan versus ramucirumab + paclitaxel as second-line treatment options in patients with Her2-positive gastric and gastroesophageal junction tumors. Confirmation of Her2 status is also mandatory in this study. It remains to be seen whether the promising results of DESTINY-Gastric02 will be replicated in a randomized setting in the DESTINY-Gastric04 study.