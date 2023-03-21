ESMO 2022: spotlight on new emerging treatment options in central nervous system tumors

Bevacizumab is frequently used in recurrent glioblastoma for symptomatic perifocal edema, although exerting only little (if any) antitumoral activity []. However, inhibition of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) was shown to modulate the tumor microenvironment, providing the rationale for investigating the combination of immune-modulating agents with bevacizumab []. In a phase 2 study, the combination of hypofractionated radiotherapy, bevacizumab and the anti-PD‑1 antibody retifanlimab ± the IDO inhibitor epacadostat is being evaluated in patients with recurrent glioblastoma []. After confirming the favorable side effect profile of hypofractionated radiotherapy + bevacizumab + retifanlimab in cohort A, the addition of epacadostat is assessed in cohort B. At ESMO 2022, the results of cohort A were presented. In 24 included patients, only one grade 3 toxicity was seen (myositis), and overall response rate was 62.5%, whereas disease control rate reached 87.5%, with durable responses in 37.5% of patients. The median progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) times were 7.6 months and 11.1 months, respectively. These results are well in line with other trials evaluating bevacizumab either as control group or as experimental arm in combination with other agents []. Data on the addition of epacadostat remain to be awaited as enrollment of patients to cohort B is still ongoing.