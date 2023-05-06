Skip to main content

memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Tipp

05.05.2023 | short review

ESMO 2022 personal non-small lung cancer (NSCLC) highlights

verfasst von: Lena Horvath, Georg Pall

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Summary

In this article, we summarize our personal non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) highlights from the ESMO 2022 meeting, covering developments in early- and advanced-stage NSCLC. In early-stage disease, many studies underlined possibilities of neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment, including neoadjuvant immunotherapy combination strategies (INCREASE trial) or adjuvant targeted therapy with osimertinib in epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-mutated NSCLC (updated results of ADAURA), both promoting interesting concepts to further improve outcomes in early-stage NSCLC. In late-stage disease, results from CodeBreak200, the first randomized phase III trial investigating the selective KRAS-G12C inhibitor sotorasib, define this agent as the new standard-of-care in a molecular-defined patient population after progression on platinum-doublet and immunotherapy. The IPSOS study supports atezolizumab as preferred first-line therapy in unfit older patients.
