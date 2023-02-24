Spectrum of renal involvement in MGRS patients: a 6-year study

Summary

Background and objectives Monoclonal gammopathy of renal significance (MGRS) includes smoldering B cell or plasma cell clones causing renal disease. Our understanding of MGRS is still evolving and through our study we intend to analyze the spectrum of renal involvement in patients with MGRS in our institution in the last 6 years.

Materials and methods All patients admitted to our hospital with a diagnosis of MGRS from November 2015 to October 2021 were reviewed. It was a retrospective observational study. History, physical examination, and laboratory investigations were meticulously documented.

Results During the 6 year study period, 108 patients with monoclonal gammopathy of unknown significance (MGUS) were diagnosed, with 29 (26.85%) of them developing MGRS. Median age of the patients was 55 years with majority being men. On light microscopy, the most common renal biopsy patterns were AL amyloidosis (11 patients), monoclonal immunoglobulin deposition disease (6 patients) followed by proliferative glomerulonephritis with monoclonal IgG deposits in 5 patients.